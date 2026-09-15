Nancy Mace calls for public execution of Lindsay Clancy: ‘It could be by firearm, it could be electric chair…’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) weighed in on the Lindsay Clancy case on Monday, September 15, saying the mother should be publicly executed. The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months. Nancy Clancy calls for public execution of Lindsay Clancy (repnancymace/Instagram, Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS )

“Her children are dead, she should be dead too,” Mace told TMZ.

The South Carolina Republican later said, “She should get the death penalty. It should be public, it should be a public execution,” adding that Lindsay “deserves nothing less” than such a punishment.

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“It could be by firearm, it could be electric chair, I don’t really care,” she added, adding that it would serve as a “warning to women everywhere [that] you don’t kill your kids.”

Mace doubled down on X, writing, “Lindsay Clancy doesn’t deserve to live.”

Why a mistrial was declared in the Lindsay Clancy case The judge in Lindsay Clancy’s trial declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained deadlocked after a week of deliberations. A mistrial means the trial ends without a verdict, so the defendant is neither convicted nor acquitted.

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A mistrial does not mean prosecutors have proven their case, or that the defendant is not guilty. The prosecution could now push forward with their criminal charges and restart the trial with a new jury or negotiate a plea agreement. Prosecutors could also dismiss the charges altogether.

Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.