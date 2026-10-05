Afghan Taliban minister calls for dialogue with Pakistan amid spiralling military tensions between neighbours
Amir Khan Muttaqi said Kabul has the right to self-defence, while Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harbouring militants behind cross-border attacks.
Published on: Oct 5, 2026, 17:07:09 IST
Reuters
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Problems affecting relations between neighbours Afghanistan and Pakistan can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Monday.
Instead of seeking "political understanding", Pakistan's powerful military uses only military language in relations with Afghanistan and has carried out aggression in violation of international laws, he said.
Pakistan has turned transit routes, refugees and students into instruments of pressure, and gathered thousands of armed men near the border to challenge stability, Muttaqi added.