11 kids among 13 killed in fresh strikes by Pakistan, says Afghanistan as tensions renew

At least 13 people were killed and 14 others were wounded in fresh airstrikes by Pakistan, said Afghanistan on Wednesday. According to Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, the airstrikes targeted Khost, Kunar and Paktika provinces in Aghanistan, reported news agency Associated Press. Afghanistan made the claim of fresh strikes on Wednesday. (File Photo/Reuters)

Among those who were killed in the strikes were 11 children, one woman and one elderly man.

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Pakistan has not yet acknowledged the strikes.

The strikes came a day after suspected Pakistani Taliban militants attacked a security post in the Hasan Khel area of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghanistan border. The assault triggered a fierce gunbattle that left six Federal Constabulary personnel dead and several others injured, according to Pakistan's Interior Ministry.

According to local authorities, security forces killed eight of the attackers and also managed to thwart an attempt to overrun the checkpoint on Tuesday. Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi also attended funeral prayers for the dead personnel in Peshawar, the AP report said.

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The fresh strike come after months of tensions between both the countries which have been engaged in deadly fighting. Since late February, Afghanistan and Pakistan have exchanged strikes resulting in hundreds of deaths. However, a brief China-brokered ceasefire was put in place.

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On April 27, Pakistan struck Afghanistan, risking the ceasefire, killing at least seven people and injuring 85. The strikes were carried out at a university and civilian neighbourhoods.

According to Pakistan, Afghanistan harbours militants, particularly the Pakistani Taliban, also called Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, which carries out attacks inside Pakistan. While TTP is separate from the Afghan Taliban, both groups are allied. However, Afghanistan denies the claim.

Taliban has been in power in Afghanistan since 2021 after the US troops left the country.