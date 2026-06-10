Iran war news today LIVE: Missiles fly again as US, Iran exchange strikes; sirens across Gulf
Iran war news today LIVE: Following the US strikes, Iran has said that it launched an attack targeting a military base in Jordan hosting US forces. So far, there has been no acknowledgement from Jordan or the US regarding this.
- 23 Mins agoKuwaiti army says air defences engaging hostile aerial targets
- 27 Mins agoIRGC claims attack on military base in Jordan
- 33 Mins agoIRGC warns of a 'crushing and decisive' response to any further US attack
- 51 Mins agoSouth Korea’s Kospi extends losses on chipmakers, US-Iran war-tied jitters
- 1 Hr 2 Mins agoMissile alert sirens in Bahrain
- 1 Hr 22 Mins agoOil prices climb
- 1 Hr 24 Mins agoThe big ceasefire question
- 1 Hr 28 Mins agoUS says it completed strikes against Iran
- 1 Hr 36 Mins agoIRGC says it attacked US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain
Iran war news today LIVE: US forces carried out strikes against Iran on Tuesday in what President Donald Trump said was retaliation for the downing of an American helicopter by the Islamic Republic a day earlier, prompting Tehran to vow “heavier response”. Iranian media said that following a series of explosions along Iran's southern coast near the Strait of Hormuz, the situation was "now reported to be calm."...Read More
Digital news outlet Axios reported that US forces had attacked several Iranian air defence systems and radar systems around the strait.
Following the strikes, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi threatened to retaliate.
"Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the US opted to test our determination. Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe," Araghchi posted on X.
Attacks just hours after Trump's ‘Iran peace deal in final stages’ claim
The US strikes came just hours after Trump had said negotiations to end the West Asia war were in their final stages -- a claim he has made repeatedly in the past few weeks.
But after the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter on Monday, Trump said the United States was responding "in a strong manner" after "what they did with our helicopter last night," in a telephone interview with ABC News.
"And I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful, and that's what this one is," he said.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces "began launching self-defence strikes against Iran, at 5 pm ET (2100 GMT) today at the Commander in Chief's direction" and "the mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression."
A shaky ceasefire between the warring parties has been in place since April 8, but it faced a major test when Iran and Israel renewed attacks over the weekend, before each side announced a halt.
Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued, however, and Lebanese officials said 11 people were killed in airstrikes on Tuesday on the historic city of Tyre in the south of the country.
The Israeli military also warned the entire city to evacuate.
AFP reported that residents of Tyre, including those from the Christian quarter, were fleeing and heavy traffic was heading north after the Israeli warning.
The news agency also reported that displaced people were arriving from Tyre in the coastal city of Sidon, further north, some with belongings hastily strapped to the roofs of their cars.
Tehran has insisted that a halt to the war must include a truce in Lebanon, which was drawn into the conflict when Iran-backed Hezbollah militants fired rockets at Israel on March 2.
Israel responded with an extensive campaign of airstrikes and a ground invasion that has killed more than 3,600 people. Exchanges of fire with Hezbollah have not stopped despite an ongoing truce.
Iran news LIVE: Kuwaiti army says air defences engaging hostile aerial targets
The Kuwaiti army has said that its air defences are engaging hostile aerial targets, Reuters reported.
Iran news LIVE: IRGC claims attack on military base in Jordan
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have said that they used long-range missiles in an attack on Al-Azraq base in Jordan, Iranian media reported.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted four sites at the base, which included F-35 fighter jet hangars and a command-and-control centre, and warned they were ready to deliver a "crushing and decisive" response to any further U.S. attack.
Iran news LIVE: IRGC warns of a 'crushing and decisive' response to any further US attack
Iran news LIVE: Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in a statement carried by Iranian media, have said that they are ready for a 'crushing and decisive' response to any further US attack.
Iran news LIVE: South Korea’s Kospi extends losses on chipmakers, US-Iran war-tied jitters
Iran news LIVE: South Korea’s equity benchmark slipped on Wednesday, with chip stocks resuming losses and risk appetite weakening following a US strike on Iran.
The equity benchmark Kospi dropped as much as 3.6% in morning trading, a day after its 8.2% gain. The index started the week with an 8.3% plunge on Monday, triggering a 20-minute trading suspension in the spot market.
Iran news LIVE: Missile alert sirens in Bahrain
Iran news LIVE: Bahrain sounded its missile alert sirens on Wednesday morning after Iran said it targeted the island nation to retaliate for US airstrikes targeting the Islamic Republic.
Bahrain's Interior Ministry urged the public to seek shelter.
Iran said it had targeted the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, an island nation in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Saudi Arabia.
The 5th Fleet headquarters has been repeatedly struck during the Iran war.
The US launched its latest airstrikes on Iran following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran news LIVE: UK aid group says new sanctions on Israeli settlers ‘wholly insufficient’
Medical Aid for Palestinians has joined other organisations in saying that the UK government needs to do more to respond to hardline Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, in addition to the newly announced sanctions by London.
“The government must immediately end trade with illegal settlements,” said Rohan Talbot, the agency’s director of advocacy and campaigns.
“Otherwise, this will look less like a turning point and more like another attempt to look the other way while the bulldozers keep moving.”
Talbot said that the new sanctions “fall well below” the UK government’s obligations to uphold international law and will barely make a difference in terms of “ending Israeli annexation and apartheid in the West Bank”.
Iran news LIVE: Oil prices climb
Oil rebounded after the US launched fresh strikes against Iran following the downing of an American helicopter, posing a new threat to a fragile truce that’s been tested by recent attacks in the Middle East.
Brent crude climbed as much as 2% to trade above $93 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rallied to $90. Both benchmarks slumped in the previous session. The “self-defense strikes” on Iran were conducted under President Donald Trump’s direction in response to an Apache helicopter being shot down off Oman, US Central Command said in a brief statement.
Iran news LIVE: The big ceasefire question
The big question mark over all of that is exactly how Iran responds, and whether or not the ceasefire remains in force, or are we into tit-for-tat operations from the Iranians and the United States.
Iran news LIVE: US says it completed strikes against Iran
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a latest statement that its forces completed “self-defence strikes” against Iran, at President Donald Trump's direction “in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter.”
“CENTCOM forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets. The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters. U.S. forces remain vigilant and postured to defend against unjustified Iranian aggression,” it said on X.
Iran news LIVE: IRGC says it attacked US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain
Iran news LIVE: IRGC statement said, “The war-mongering US regime, under baseless pretexts, targeted several locations in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm in the early hours of Wednesday morning. A telecommunication mast in Sirik was damaged, and two water reservoirs were destroyed.”
“In response to this hostile act by the enemy, naval forces of the IRGC carried out a drone attack at 02:30 a.m. targeting the Fifth Fleet of the naval forces in Bahrain. Clashes are ongoing, and the courageous armed forces of the Iranian nation are continuing to respond to enemy aggressions. In the event of continued hostility, heavier responses are on the way,” the statement added.