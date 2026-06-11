US-Iran war LIVE: Explosions in Karaj after US strikes ‘multiple targets’ in Iran; sirens sounded in Bahrain
US-Iran war LIVE: Bahrain activated its missile warning sirens on Thursday after Iran warned of retaliation following a fresh wave of US airstrikes on the Islamic Republic.
- 5 Mins agoIran says launhed attacks at US bases in Gulf
- 10 Mins agoExplosions in Iran's Karaj after US strikes ‘multiple targets’
- 23 Mins agoUS strikes ‘multiple targets’ in Iran
- 24 Mins agoSirens sound in Bahrain
US-Iran war LIVE: Bahrain activated its missile warning sirens on Thursday after Iran warned of retaliation following a fresh wave of US airstrikes on the Islamic Republic. The Gulf nation advised residents to seek safe shelter. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) had earlier warned that Bahrain could be targeted in response to the strikes....Read More
In a post on social media, the US Central Command said American forces were carrying out attacks on targets in Iran "in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression."
The latest US operation came on the second consecutive day of strikes, just hours after Iran launched attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, all of which host American military personnel.
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran says launhed attacks at US bases in Gulf
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its Aerospace Force and Navy carried out a two-wave strike against US forces across the West Asia region, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.
The attacks were launched in retaliation for earlier US strikes on Iran. The IRGC said 18 key facilities at bases hosting American forces were targeted during the operation.
The operation targeted bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, Reuters reported.
US-Iran war LIVE: Explosions in Iran's Karaj after US strikes ‘multiple targets’
US-Iran war LIVE: Explosions were heard in Iran's Karaj, state news agency IRNA reported, as the United States carried out a fresh round of strikes on Iranian targets.
The reports came after the US Central Command said American forces were attacking targets in Iran "in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression."
The latest military action marked the second straight day of US strikes and came just hours after Iran launched attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, three countries that host American troops.
US-Iran war LIVE: US strikes ‘multiple targets’ in Iran
US-Iran war LIVE: In a post on social media, the US Central Command said American forces were carrying out attacks on targets in Iran "in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression."
The latest US operation came on the second consecutive day of strikes, just hours after Iran launched attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, all of which host American military personnel.
US-Iran war LIVE: Sirens sound in Bahrain
US-Iran war LIVE: Bahrain activated its missile warning sirens on Thursday after Iran warned of retaliation following a fresh wave of US airstrikes on the Islamic Republic. The Gulf nation advised residents to seek safe shelter.
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) had earlier warned that Bahrain could be targeted in response to the strikes.