Oct 5, 1789: When women marched on Versailles, confronted the monarchy and changed France

On October 5, 1789, thousands of women gathered in the streets of Paris, angry over the price rise and scarcity of bread. They marched to the Palace of Versailles and, the following day, forced King Louis XVI and his family to leave the palace and return with them to Paris to be closer to the people they governed. On October 5, 1789, a procession of women marched to Versailles. (Wikipedia)

The march became one of the most significant events of the early French Revolution and ultimately led to Versailles ceasing to be the seat of the French monarchy.

It did not abolish the monarchy, as Louis XVI remained king for nearly three more years. But the events that unfolded 237 years ago demonstrated that the king could no longer exercise power independently of the revolution unfolding around him.

Where it all began King Louis XVI acceded to the French throne on May 10, 1774. However, the royal court under him was becoming increasingly expensive, and the public was becoming increasingly agitated over what it saw as waste. The King, aware of the growing dissent, undertook various reforms, including cutting back on the expenditure of the Kingdom of France, as well as the expenses of members of the royal family.

The many attempts at reform, however necessary, were seen as heavy-handed and failed. Public opinion increasingly associated the economic crisis with the monarchy itself.

Louis XVI then summoned the Estates-General, comprising the clergy, the nobility and the Third Estate, which opened on May 5, 1789, at the Menus-Plaisirs building in Versailles and remained in session until June 17, 1789.