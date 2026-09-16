Abhishek Banerjee wants film industry to note the success of Mirzapur The Movie, avoid tags like OTT and film actor

The actor, who also served as a casting director on the show Mirzapur, recalled facing difficulty in roping in actors for the OTT platform. “I remember casting for Mirzapur and I remember how difficult it was at that time to communicate to some of the actors that this can be the next big thing. I used to say, 'Just read the script, if you don't like the script, say no'. Many actors used to say that, 'I'm not an actor to be seen on a laptop', and now everybody wants to be a part of a good web show,” he added.

Actor Abhishek Banerjee , who featured as Compounder in the show's inaugural season in 2018, has reprised the character for the film, has spoken about the film's success. He believes it shown that there is no dividing line between mainstream Bollywood artists and OTT performers. Speaking to news agency PTI, Abhishek said, “I was actually bored with the whole idea of people from the industry putting these tags about OTT and Bollywood actors and this and that... I hope that people are observing and understanding that there is no boundary, and anybody can flip any side.”

It has been two weeks since the release of Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal 's Mirzapur The Movie. The gangster drama, with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi, crossed the ₹100 crore mark within four days of release. The film’s impressive run is a testament to the immense popularity the show and its characters have built over the years.

All about the film Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

Apart from Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, the film introduces Jitendra Kumar, who takes over from Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit. Ravi Kishan stars as a new face, while Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Shweta Tripathi reprise their roles from the show.

The film brings back the lawless world of Mirzapur, where the battle for power continues amid a barrage of bullets, betrayals and bloody rivalries. The movie is set in 2018, hinting at an untold chapter from the first season of the show. It marks the first big-screen outing for the Mirzapur universe, which began as a streaming series in 2018 and went on to become one of India's most successful OTT franchises over the course of three seasons.