Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 12: Ali Fazal film sees dip midweek, nears ₹200 crore

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 12: Mirzapur The Movie has proven to be one of the biggest releases of the year, as seen by its unstoppable run at the box office. The gangster action thriller, which is a spin-off of the beloved series, brings back actors Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. After a stellar first week, the film has seen a dip in the second week. Let us take a closer look. Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 12: Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit.

Mirzapur box office report For a film without a superstar at its centre, the numbers so far have been amazing at the box office. Ahead of release, most trade experts estimated an opening of ₹18-20 crore for the film. But Mirzapur defied those expectations and managed to collected ₹25.75 crore. The collection even surpassed hits such as Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore) and Awarapan 2 ( ₹21.50 crore). The first weekend was huge, with Sunday haul standing at ₹36 crore- its highest single-day collection so far. By the end of first week, the film had managed to collect ₹148.45 crore.

The second week started strong, with the film minting ₹9.50 crore. The second weekend went on to draw double-digit numbers. The dip started on the second Monday, as Mirzapur The Movie collected ₹5.5 crore. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie has managed to collect ₹4.18 crore, its lowest so far. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹194.38 crore. It is expected to cross the ₹200 crore mark by the end of this week.