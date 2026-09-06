'Films with women in centre don't get producers' backing', laments Rasika Dugal: 'Difficult for them to get released'
Rasika Dugal noted that she regularly receives scripts featuring interesting characters and women at the centre of the story.
Actor Rasika Dugal has said that films with ‘women in the centre’ seldom find backers in Hindi cinema and often struggle for release. The actor, who is currently starring in the Mirzapur movie, also opened up about the use of AI in screenwriting, a global ongoing debate.
Rasika Dugal on women-led films in Bollywood
Speaking to ANI, Rasika Dugal said that she routinely receives scripts with strong female characters, but they later struggle to get the required backing. Talking about the state of Indian films, she added, “Writing might change with the help of AI. However, it is the distribution which becomes a problem. I get a lot of scripts every day which have very interesting characters, women in the centre, but they often don't have producers backing them. Or if they have, if those films have been made, it's difficult for them to get releases.”
‘Not in favour of using AI’
The actor then elaborated on her view of the use of artificial intelligence, which is increasingly discussed as a tool that could assist filmmakers at different stages of the creative process, including idea development and writing. “I am not so much in favour of the idea of using AI; I feel that for writing, I feel that AI can be a supporting tool, but not the main thing,” the actor said, adding that she does not use AI extensively herself and therefore does not consider herself particularly well-versed with the technology.
Deep Dive
Rasika Dugal returns in Mirzapur
Currently, the actor is basking in the success of Mirzapur: The Movie, which sees her reprise her role as Beena Tripathi from the series. The film continues the franchise's story on the big screen, telling an origin tale set in parallel with the events of season 1, which aired in 2019. Mirzapur The Movie brings together several of its popular characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) and Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal).
At the centre of the film is the race for the Mirzapur throne, with new contenders entering the conflict and changing the dynamics between the characters. The film also stars Ravi Kishan in a new role, along with Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others.
Mirzapur: The Movie was released in theatres on September 4, and made ₹57 crore net at the domestic box office in the first two days. The film is now galloping towards the ₹100-crore mark.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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