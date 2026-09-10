iPhone Duo vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Can Apple’s ₹3 lakh gamble shake Samsung’s foldable throne?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series may have finally met its most formidable rival, as Apple has unveiled one of its most anticipated products, the iPhone Duo. As the first of its kind and priced at $2000 in the USA and ₹2,99,900 in India, Apple’s first foldable will soon face immense pressure to deliver on expectations. Apple gives the Duo bigger, sharper displays, with a more consistent viewing experience across screens.

With that in mind, the Cupertino-based tech giant seems to have accounted for everything. The brand has packed the iPhone Duo with a robust hinge, a powerful A20 Pro chipset, clever software features, a capable 48MP dual-camera system, and a few thoughtful extras.

So, it begs the question: does Apple’s new venture have enough ingredients to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8, a product of years of experience, and to justify a price that rivals that of an enthusiast motorbike? With the iPhone Duo yet to reach our hands, it’s too soon to dig for answers. That said, in this article, we will still explore where Apple’s first foldable stands against the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on paper.

Design and Build Quality: The iPhone Duo and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 share the same book-style foldable design, yet they differ in several respects: