Gujarat’s homestays gain focus as tourism grows, offering local experiences

Gujarat’s Tourism Department is positioning registered homestays as an important part of the state’s expanding tourism and hospitality sector, offering travellers local culture, traditions, cuisine and hospitality. With a focus on sustainability and community involvement, these intimate accommodations open doors to Gujarat's heritage, making them a preferred choice for adventure seekers and cultural enthusiasts. (PTI)

The Homestay Registration Policy was introduced in 2020 to provide tourists an immersive alternative to conventional hotels. With Gujarat set to host major events, festivals, conventions and tourism mega-events, demand for diversified accommodation is expected to rise, creating opportunities for registered homestays.

The state currently has 270 registered homestays, including 255 Silver, eight Gold and seven Platinum category units. The Tourism Department provides short-term training and marketing guidance to operators, while information on registered properties is published through the Gujarat Tourism Corporation website.

Homestays can spread tourism’s economic benefits beyond urban centres. They provide supplementary income and livelihoods to local residents, create opportunities for women and rural communities, and widen market access for indigenous products and handicrafts.

The department said homestays promote experience-driven tourism by introducing visitors to rural lifestyles, traditional hospitality, local cuisine and handicrafts. Properties are physically inspected after online applications are submitted, and ratings are assigned according to facilities and prescribed standards.

Homestay owners have highlighted the policy’s value in strengthening credibility, training and market access. Harsimrat Kaur Lakhbir Singh Dang, a homestay operator from Ahmedabad, said the model allows families to share Gujarat’s living culture and heritage while contributing to the tourism economy.

Aditya Roy of Dang Forest Retreat said Gujarat Tourism’s support had helped the property promote nature, indigenous cuisine, tribal traditions and sustainable living.

The department said the homestay model can connect hospitality, cultural preservation and sustainable employment while strengthening Gujarat’s wider tourism ecosystem.