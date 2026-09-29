Mumbai woman books Rapido Pink, says it was one of her ‘safest and smoothest’ rides. Watch

A Mumbai woman’s experience after booking a Rapido Pink ride has gone viral on social media after she described it as one of her “safest and smoothest” rides in a while. The video, shared by Mumbai-based content creator Ruchika Rajput, has garnered over 3 million views in a day. The woman documented her journey with the female Rapido captain. (Instagram/@itsok_ruchika)

In the video, Ruchika can be seen standing on a busy Mumbai street while waiting for her Rapido ride. She appears excited after discovering that her ride would be driven by a female captain. “I am super excited,” Ruchika says in the video as she waits for the ride to arrive.

She then documents her journey with the female Rapido captain. After reaching her destination, Ruchika shared her experience, calling it one of her “safest and smoothest” Rapido rides in a while.

The content creator also said that she hoped seeing more women working as bike taxi drivers would encourage other women to consider similar opportunities. She ended the video by thanking the female Rapido captain.