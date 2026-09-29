UPITS-2026 concludes: MoUs worth ₹6,500 cr signed, business worth ₹15,500 cr estimated

The fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2026), concluded on Tuesday with the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth around ₹6,500 crore (nearly USD 680 million), while business enquiries with potential business worth around ₹15,500 crore were generated, government officials said. The event recorded a total footfall of 5,98,693, including 1,74,990 domestic business buyers and 4,23,703 general visitors. (File)

Held at India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29, the five-day trade show also recorded 41,500 B2B and business meetings, including 13,500 in the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) zone and around 28,000 in the main exhibition area, according to data compiled by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

The event recorded a total footfall of 5,98,693, including 1,74,990 domestic business buyers and 4,23,703 general visitors.

The UPITS-2026 turned out to be the biggest edition of the trade show so far, with growth across key business parameters compared to 2025, the state government said.

The international participation also expanded, with six countries — Russia, Austria, Japan, Singapore, Belarus and Vietnam — participating as partner countries this year, compared to Russia being the sole partner country at the previous edition.

Foreign delegations showed interest in Uttar Pradesh’s manufacturing, IT, electronics, textile and agri-food processing sectors, officials said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s ambitious One District One Cuisine (ODOC) scheme remained main attraction among foreign and domestic buyers throughout event. Traditional crafts, handloom, brass products, carpets, leather industry and specific agri-products from 75 districts got direct access to global market.

MSME and local artisans getting direct orders from international companies made business format of event more practical and result-oriented.

Overall, officials described the event as an important milestone towards developing Uttar Pradesh into a trillion-dollar economy.

Leap in numbers

B2B meetings up 31.12%

31,650 in 2025, → 41,500 in 2026

RBSM meetings with foreign buyers up 123.1%

6,050 in 2025 → 13,500 in 2026

Main exhibition area meetings up 9.38%

MoUs up 12.82%

3,900 in 2025 → 4,400 in 2026

MoU value up 142.54%

₹2,680 crore ($425 mn) in 2025 → ₹6,500 crore ($680 million) in 2026

Potential business from enquiries up 24%

₹12,500 crore in 2025 → ₹15,500 crore in 2026