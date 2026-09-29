BJP declares remaining six candidates for Oct 23 MLC polls in UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced candidates for the remaining six of the 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats from graduates and teachers constituencies going to the polls on October 23. The ruling party had announced the first five names in May this year. Polling for UP MLC election is scheduled for October 23 and counting and final results will come on October 27. (For Representation)

The party has reposed its faith in sitting MLC Dhruv Kumar Tripathi from Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers constituency from where he has won three consecutive terms. Notification for 11 MLC seats—5 graduates and 6 teachers— from the state began on Tuesday.

In the five seats where the BJP announced candidates in May, the party retained its sitting MLCs— Avanish Kumar Singh from Lucknow graduates, Manvendra Pratap Singh from Agra graduates, Hari Singh Dhillon from Bareilly-Moradabad teachers, Umesh Dwivedi from Lucknow teachers and Shrichand Sharma from Meerut-Saharanpur teachers constituency.

BJP is going all out to win MLC polls before the 2027 assembly elections to build momentum. A booth management strategy, similar to general elections, has been drawn for the Vidhan Parishad polls.

State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh directed that the panna pramukh system be made effective even for MLC polls. Party has also directed candidates to hold meetings with heads of educational institutions and teacher-graduate meetings at the assembly level.

Nominations will be held at divisional headquarters - Lucknow, Meerut, Agra, Varanasi, Jhansi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur till October 6. Polling is scheduled for October 23 and counting and final results will come on October 27.