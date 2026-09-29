Kushinagar flood hit: Yogi visits affected areas, orders dredging of Narayani

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited flood-hit areas of Kushinagar and took stock of the situation after a breach in the AP Embankment along the Narayani river late on Monday night inundated more than three dozen villages. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited flood-hit areas of Kushinagar on Tuesday (HT Photo)

The AP Embankment also known as the Ahirauli Dan to Piprasi Khas embankment along the Narayani River falls within the Tamkuhi raj Tehsil of the Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said around 20,000 people across more than six villages had been affected and that the exact extent of the damage was still being assessed.

The breach came amid a sharp rise in water levels in the Gandak-Narayani river system following heavy rainfall in Nepal and increased water discharge, adding to the flood threat in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

During his visit, Adityanath announced that the Narayani in Kushinagar will undergo dredging and channelisation to improve its water capacity and reduce the risk of recurring floods in the region.

He said a long-term solution was needed to deal with the pressure created by the river during periods of heavy discharge. He directed the chief engineer of the irrigation department to undertake dredging and channelisation work so that the river could carry excess water more efficiently.

Adityanath also reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations and directed officials to ensure that affected people were shifted to safer locations and provided all necessary assistance. He sought details from officials on the damage caused by the Narayani and the breach in the embankment.

He directed the administration to ensure adequate arrangements for food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies for flood-affected people. Officials were also asked to closely monitor vulnerable points along the embankments and immediately evacuate people from areas facing a threat from rising water levels.

The CM said the administration and disaster-management agencies, including the NDRF and SDRF, should remain present on the ground and assess damage to houses, crops and other property and take necessary steps for compensation and rehabilitation.

ABDUR RAHMAN