Ram Gopal Yadav set for 6th Rajya Sabha term; SP mulls 2 more nominees

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday chose continuity in its parliamentary ranks, finalising veteran leader Ram Gopal Yadav’s nomination for a sixth Rajya Sabha term while keeping its other two candidates under wraps. The 80-year-old party general secretary, who first entered the Upper House in 1992 and has remained a key parliamentary strategist for the SP, is scheduled to file his nomination on Wednesday in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Ram Gopal Yadav (Sourced)

SP MLAs gathered at the party office on Tuesday and signed as proposers on Yadav’s nomination papers after a meeting of legislators. The party is fielding three candidates for the biennial elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, with polling scheduled for October 16 if required.

While Yadav’s nomination was settled, discussions over the other two candidates continued through the day. Akhilesh Yadav had earlier indicated that the party could field a “surprise” candidate, adding to speculation over the final choices.

Speaking to HT after meeting Akhilesh Yadav at the party headquarters, SP MLA Mohd Hasan Roomi said, “Preparations are underway for the Rajya Sabha elections. The party will announce the final candidate names soon. At the moment all I can reveal is that out of three candidates, two are politicians and one is a ‘Seth’.”

“The third candidate will also win as more than 10 to 12 BJP MLAs are ready to vote for our candidate. I am sure all our three candidates will win comfortably,” Roomi added, indicating the possibility of cross-voting by MLAs from the ruling side. Roomi represents Kanpur Cantt in the state assembly.

Born on June 29, 1946, in Saifai, Etawah, Ram Gopal Yadav is a cousin of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. He holds an MSc in Physics, an MA in political science and a PhD. He began his career as a physics lecturer before entering politics.

Yadav first became block pramukh of Basrehar in the late 1980s and served as chairman of the Etawah zila parishad from 1989 to 1992.

His parliamentary career began with his election to the Rajya Sabha in 1992. He served two consecutive terms until 2004 before representing Sambhal in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2008. He returned to the Rajya Sabha in 2008 and was subsequently elected in 2014 and 2020.

A sixth term would extend his parliamentary career beyond three decades. He has also led the SP parliamentary group for extended periods and is currently the party’s floor leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Known within the party as “Professor Saheb”, Yadav has been closely associated with the SP’s parliamentary and organisational affairs. He has played a key role in drafting the party constitution, organisational decisions and negotiations involving the party at the national level.

His renomination comes as the SP prepares for the October 16 Rajya Sabha elections, with the party yet to disclose the other two names. The final list is expected to provide clarity on the political and social representation the party plans to bring to the Upper House.