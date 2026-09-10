Samay Raina breaks silence on dating rumours with comedian Sharon Verma: ‘Just internet doing its thing’

On Wednesday, Samay held an AMA on Instagram, where he asked fans to send in "genuine questions only". One fan asked him if he was dating Sharon Verma, to which Samay replied, "No brother, just internet doing its thing."

Recently, comedian Sharon Verma , who was a contestant on India's Got Latent Season 1, appeared as a panellist on Season 2. Her fun banter with Samay Raina on the show led fans to link the two romantically. Now, Samay has clarified that they are not dating.

During a recent episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, Sharon appeared as a panellist alongside Orry and Archana Puran Singh. During the show, Samay joked about Sharon's Bihari roots, while she did not hold back and responded by joking about Samay's Kashmiri roots. Their playful banter and eye contact led fans to make romantic edits of the two on Instagram, sparking dating rumours.

Their banter also drew criticism, with some BJP leaders calling out Samay over his remarks. BJP MLA from Maharashtra Ram Kadam launched a sharp attack on Raina, saying Kashmiri Pandits cannot be treated as subjects of ridicule. “There are certain forces in society that deliberately make controversial statements simply to gain publicity. Their sole objective is to become famous. We need to understand that the deities of Sanatan Hinduism and Kashmiri Pandits cannot be treated as subjects of ridicule. Someone cannot deliberately do something offensive and then simply apologise afterwards. In the meantime, they get the publicity they wanted across the country for free,” Kadam was quoted as saying by The Times of India.