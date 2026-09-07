Who is Surabhi Vanzara? Emraan Hashmi's Murder co-star roasted Samay Raina for ‘disturbing entire nation’

In 2004, Surabhi made an appearance in the Bollywood film Murder, alongside Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film saw Surabhi play Radhika, a character connected to Emraan Hashmi’s Sunny and involved in the film’s later developments.

Her major break came with the 2003 television show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, in which she played the character of Maria. The show, starring Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri and Rakshanda Khan, became popular with television audiences and gave Surabhi another prominent role early in her career.

Surabhi Vanzara is not a new face in the entertainment industry. She has been working in the industry for several years and has appeared across television, films and digital platforms. She began her career with television shows such as C.I.D., Aahat, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and Hello Inspector, among others, where she appeared in episodic roles.

India’s Got Latent 2 has brought attention to several participants on the show. Influencers such as Geni Kamki, Chello Meme and others have gone viral on social media after their appearances on the show, particularly for their interactions and exchanges with Samay Raina . The latest contestant to attract attention is actor and stand-up comedian Surabhi Vanzara. Videos of her clapping back at Samay and other members of the panel have gone viral, bringing her back into the spotlight.

Released in 2004, Murder became a major commercial success and is considered one of the films that helped establish Emraan Hashmi as a prominent actor. The film also received attention for its subject, music and performances by Emraan and Mallika.

Surabhi later appeared in another Emraan Hashmi film, Tumsa Nahin Dekha, although it did not perform as well at the box office. She was also part of Hate Story 2. On television, she has appeared in shows including F.I.R., Hitler Didi and Qubool Hai.

In recent years, Surabhi has also ventured into stand-up comedy and digital content. She has performed at several stand-up shows and regularly shares videos from her performances on social media.

Surabhi Vanzara’s stint on India’s Got Latent Surabhi recently appeared on India’s Got Latent, where she performed a stand-up comedy routine. During her act, she spoke about “working for a rich Gujarati film” as a housewife. Once her allotted performance time ended, host Samay Raina appeared unimpressed with her act.

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, who was also on the panel, said that after watching Surabhi’s performance, he had started finding Rakhi Sawant more interesting.

Surabhi revealed that she had been performing stand-up comedy for around two years and had also performed at Habitat. Samay responded by joking, “This one I will come and break (Habitat).”

The conversation later shifted to Gujaratis and wealth. Surabhi said Gujaratis are among the richest people in the country and added that “Kashmiris” should not even talk about that wealth. Her response left Samay without an immediate comeback.