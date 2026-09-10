Tarot Horoscope Today, September 10, 2026: Your responsibilities may feel overwhelming today, know your limit today

Aries
Queen of Wands
Energy Today: Confidence, charisma and determination are your strongest assets. You may naturally attract attention today, so don't minimise yourself to make others comfortable.
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Energy Today: Confidence, charisma and determination are your strongest assets. You may naturally attract attention today, so don't minimise yourself to make others comfortable.
Lucky Colour: Terracotta
Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and place a small pinch of cinnamon beside it. State one goal you intend to pursue boldly today.
Crystal: Garnet supports courage, passion and focused personal power.
Energy Today: You may feel tired but unwilling to give up. Today's energy asks you to protect the progress you've made without exhausting yourself trying to prove your strength.
Lucky Colour: Rust
Lucky Ritual: Place nine grains of rice in a small bowl and remove one at a time while naming nine things you no longer need to carry.
Crystal: Smoky Quartz encourages grounding, resilience and energetic boundaries.
Energy Today: You have more influence over today's outcome than you may realise. Communication, creativity and resourcefulness can help you turn an idea into something tangible.
Lucky Colour: Bright Yellow
Lucky Ritual: Write your most important intention on paper and place it beneath your phone or laptop before beginning your work.
Crystal: Pyrite is perfect for confidence, resourcefulness and purposeful action.
Energy Today: A satisfying and emotionally rewarding energy surrounds you. Something may go closer to your wishes than expected, giving you a reason to appreciate where you are.
Lucky Colour: Rose Pink
Lucky Ritual: Place nine flower petals in a circle around a candle and silently name one wish you are ready to nurture.
Crystal: Green Jade is associated with contentment, harmony and attracting supportive opportunities.
Energy Today: You may need solitude more than usual. Stepping away from noise can help you recognize an answer that has been difficult to hear amid everyone's opinions.
Lucky Colour: Deep Indigo
Lucky Ritual: Switch off your phone for a short period and sit beside a candle with a single question in mind. Don't force an answer.
Crystal: Lapis Lazuli supports introspection, wisdom and deeper self-understanding.
Energy Today: Choices, relationships and personal values come into sharper focus. Something may require you to decide not merely what you want, but what genuinely aligns with you.
Lucky Colour: Soft Peach
Lucky Ritual: Write two possible choices on separate pieces of paper and place them beside a candle. Choose the one that feels most aligned rather than merely easiest.
Crystal: Amazonite encourages honest communication and balanced decision-making.
Energy Today: Your boundaries may be tested, particularly if someone expects you to compromise more than you should. Stand firm without turning every disagreement into a battle.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Ritual: Tie seven knots in a piece of thread, mentally assigning each knot to a boundary you want to protect. Keep it in your workspace.
Crystal: Black Obsidian brings protection, grounding and stronger energetic boundaries.
Energy Today: Something may no longer satisfy you emotionally, even if it once mattered deeply. Today encourages honest recognition of what you have outgrown.
Lucky Colour: Midnight Blue
Lucky Ritual: Write one attachment you are ready to release, fold the paper away from yourself and place it beneath a bowl overnight.
Crystal: Aquamarine supports emotional release, calm transitions and moving forward with greater clarity.
Energy Today: Your attention turns towards future possibilities. You may be ready to expand your horizons, but choosing a direction requires more than simply imagining what could be.
Lucky Colour: Plum
Lucky Ritual: Draw two paths on paper and write one possible future above each. Circle the path that feels both exciting and realistic.
Crystal: Tiger Eye encourages confidence, grounded judgement and strategic planning.
Energy Today: Your responsibilities may feel overwhelming today. The important question isn't whether you can carry everything, it is whether you actually need to.
Lucky Colour: Charcoal
Lucky Ritual: Write ten responsibilities on separate slips of paper. Remove the two that can be postponed, delegated or eliminated.
Crystal: Howlite supports calmness and reminds you to create space before reaching burnout.
Energy Today: Emotional intelligence becomes one of your greatest strengths. You may intuitively understand someone's feelings or recognise what a situation needs without everything being explicitly explained.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Ritual: Place a small bowl of water beside a candle and sit quietly for a few minutes, allowing your first emotional impression of the day to surface.
Crystal: Moonstone is associated with intuition, emotional awareness and inner balance.
Energy Today: Romantic, creative and emotionally expressive energy surrounds you. A heartfelt message, invitation or artistic impulse could bring some sweetness into your day.
Lucky Colour: Blush Pink
Lucky Ritual: Place three rose petals beside a candle and think of one relationship or creative dream you want to approach with greater openness.
Crystal: Pink Opal is perfect for emotional softness, self-compassion and an open heart.
Kishori Sud
(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More