Tarot Horoscope Today, September 10, 2026: Your responsibilities may feel overwhelming today, know your limit today

Aries Queen of Wands Energy Today: Confidence, charisma and determination are your strongest assets. You may naturally attract attention today, so don't minimise yourself to make others comfortable. Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions

Lucky Colour: Terracotta

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and place a small pinch of cinnamon beside it. State one goal you intend to pursue boldly today.

Crystal: Garnet supports courage, passion and focused personal power.

Taurus 9 of Wands Energy Today: You may feel tired but unwilling to give up. Today's energy asks you to protect the progress you've made without exhausting yourself trying to prove your strength.

Lucky Colour: Rust

Lucky Ritual: Place nine grains of rice in a small bowl and remove one at a time while naming nine things you no longer need to carry.

Crystal: Smoky Quartz encourages grounding, resilience and energetic boundaries.

Gemini The Magician Energy Today: You have more influence over today's outcome than you may realise. Communication, creativity and resourcefulness can help you turn an idea into something tangible.

Lucky Colour: Bright Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Write your most important intention on paper and place it beneath your phone or laptop before beginning your work.

Crystal: Pyrite is perfect for confidence, resourcefulness and purposeful action.

Cancer 9 of Cups Energy Today: A satisfying and emotionally rewarding energy surrounds you. Something may go closer to your wishes than expected, giving you a reason to appreciate where you are.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Lucky Ritual: Place nine flower petals in a circle around a candle and silently name one wish you are ready to nurture.

Crystal: Green Jade is associated with contentment, harmony and attracting supportive opportunities.

Leo The Hermit Energy Today: You may need solitude more than usual. Stepping away from noise can help you recognize an answer that has been difficult to hear amid everyone's opinions.

Lucky Colour: Deep Indigo

Lucky Ritual: Switch off your phone for a short period and sit beside a candle with a single question in mind. Don't force an answer.

Crystal: Lapis Lazuli supports introspection, wisdom and deeper self-understanding.

Virgo The Lovers Energy Today: Choices, relationships and personal values come into sharper focus. Something may require you to decide not merely what you want, but what genuinely aligns with you.

Lucky Colour: Soft Peach

Lucky Ritual: Write two possible choices on separate pieces of paper and place them beside a candle. Choose the one that feels most aligned rather than merely easiest.

Crystal: Amazonite encourages honest communication and balanced decision-making.

Libra 7 of Wands Energy Today: Your boundaries may be tested, particularly if someone expects you to compromise more than you should. Stand firm without turning every disagreement into a battle.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Ritual: Tie seven knots in a piece of thread, mentally assigning each knot to a boundary you want to protect. Keep it in your workspace.

Crystal: Black Obsidian brings protection, grounding and stronger energetic boundaries.

Scorpio 8 of Cups Energy Today: Something may no longer satisfy you emotionally, even if it once mattered deeply. Today encourages honest recognition of what you have outgrown.

Lucky Colour: Midnight Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write one attachment you are ready to release, fold the paper away from yourself and place it beneath a bowl overnight.

Crystal: Aquamarine supports emotional release, calm transitions and moving forward with greater clarity.

Sagittarius 2 of Wands Energy Today: Your attention turns towards future possibilities. You may be ready to expand your horizons, but choosing a direction requires more than simply imagining what could be.

Lucky Colour: Plum

Lucky Ritual: Draw two paths on paper and write one possible future above each. Circle the path that feels both exciting and realistic.

Crystal: Tiger Eye encourages confidence, grounded judgement and strategic planning.

Capricorn 10 of Wands Energy Today: Your responsibilities may feel overwhelming today. The important question isn't whether you can carry everything, it is whether you actually need to.

Lucky Colour: Charcoal

Lucky Ritual: Write ten responsibilities on separate slips of paper. Remove the two that can be postponed, delegated or eliminated.

Crystal: Howlite supports calmness and reminds you to create space before reaching burnout.

Aquarius Queen of Cups Energy Today: Emotional intelligence becomes one of your greatest strengths. You may intuitively understand someone's feelings or recognise what a situation needs without everything being explicitly explained.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Ritual: Place a small bowl of water beside a candle and sit quietly for a few minutes, allowing your first emotional impression of the day to surface.

Crystal: Moonstone is associated with intuition, emotional awareness and inner balance.

Pisces Knight of Cups Energy Today: Romantic, creative and emotionally expressive energy surrounds you. A heartfelt message, invitation or artistic impulse could bring some sweetness into your day.

Lucky Colour: Blush Pink

Lucky Ritual: Place three rose petals beside a candle and think of one relationship or creative dream you want to approach with greater openness.

Crystal: Pink Opal is perfect for emotional softness, self-compassion and an open heart.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)