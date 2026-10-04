Gulfstream G100 missing jet update: Searchers find ‘debris field’ off the coast of Nantucket as hunt for plane continues
Searchers have reportedly found a “debris field” off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, from a missing air ambulance that was carrying six people.
Searchers have reportedly found a “debris field” off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, from an air ambulance that was carrying six people when it vanished over the Atlantic, per Courier News. The Gulfstream G100 jet went missing on Saturday, October 3, during a flight from Bermuda to Boston, according to the US Coast Guard.
Aboard the flight were four Canadians and two Bermudian nationals. The Coast Guard added that their next of kin were notified about the disappearance and the search, adding that one of its cutters would keep searching the water overnight and into Sunday, October 4.
Air and surface crews began searching an area off the coast of Nantucket after it was informed at 2 am that the jet had lost contact with air traffic controllers, NBC News reported. Clarence Togeretz, the director of flight operations at Latitude Air Ambulance, which operates the plane, confirmed that the plane was carrying out a medical evacuation in Bermuda.
Deep Dive
Also Read | Air ambulance from Bermuda declared emergency, US ATC asked ‘you’re coming in blind?': Moments before plane vanished over Atlantic
Latitude Air Ambulance operates specially equipped private planes to transport and treat people who are injured or sick. It is known for serving private clients, patients who require advanced care and insured patients who become critically ill or injured while abroad, the medical transportation company’s website says.
The Federal Aviation Administration revealed that it issued a search-and-rescue notice for the jet at 1:20 am ET Saturday.
What Air traffic control tower audio revealed
NBC News obtained air traffic control tower audio from Boston, which appears to indicate that controllers asked the aircraft if it was “coming in blind.” Later, controllers ask another plane to “attempt contact” with the jet. Whether or not that attempt was successful remains unclear.
Emergency services audio obtained by the outlet asked vessels to keep a “sharp lookout” for any signs of a “possible aircraft in the water.” Data from Flightradar24 showed several aircraft searching south of the island.
Also Read | Gulfstream G100 missing plane update: 4 Canadians among 6 aboard Ontario-based air ambulance from Bermuda to Boston; search underway
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates Boston Logan International Airport, said, “Our thoughts are with those on board and their loved ones as the search continues.”
In a statement, Bermuda Premier David Burt said that his “thoughts are with everyone on board and their families during this deeply worrying time.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More