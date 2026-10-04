Gulfstream G100 missing jet update: Searchers find ‘debris field’ off the coast of Nantucket as hunt for plane continues

Searchers have reportedly found a “debris field” off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, from an air ambulance that was carrying six people when it vanished over the Atlantic, per Courier News. The Gulfstream G100 jet went missing on Saturday, October 3, during a flight from Bermuda to Boston, according to the US Coast Guard. Gulfstream G100 missing jet update: Searchers find ‘debris field’ off the coast of Nantucket (Pexel - representational image)

Aboard the flight were four Canadians and two Bermudian nationals. The Coast Guard added that their next of kin were notified about the disappearance and the search, adding that one of its cutters would keep searching the water overnight and into Sunday, October 4.

Air and surface crews began searching an area off the coast of Nantucket after it was informed at 2 am that the jet had lost contact with air traffic controllers, NBC News reported. Clarence Togeretz, the director of flight operations at Latitude Air Ambulance, which operates the plane, confirmed that the plane was carrying out a medical evacuation in Bermuda.