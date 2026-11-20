Amazon was initially valued at some $560 million when it went public in 1997. Now it’s worth some $2.8 trillion. Facebook debuted in 2012 with a market cap of $104 billion, which has soared to $1.6 trillion.

To put this in perspective, Anthropic’s market value is now more than the gross domestic product of many developed countries. That includes the Netherlands ($1.42 trillion), Switzerland ($1.14 trillion) and Belgium ($773 billion). Is Anthropic worth $1.7 trillion? $10 trillion? Or merely $50 billion? Who knows, but investors and markets will figure it out over time.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei may sometimes come off as an AI doomer. But investors are decidedly more optimistic about the future of AI judging by the company’s initial public stock offering on Thursday. Anthropic’s share price surged 17%, with its market valuation briefly hitting $2 trillion before settling at $1.7 trillion by market close amid a rotten day for the rest of the market.

On the other hand, electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive was valued at $66.5 billion when it first floated shares on the Nasdaq in November 2021. Its market cap soared as high as $153 billion that month despite having sold only 156 vehicles. Rivian’s stock fell back down to earth as the EV mania and government subsidies ebbed. It now has a market value of $16.5 billion.

Shares in the Anthropic IPO were oversubscribed, suggesting that investors are bullish on its growth prospects. They bid up the shares despite the last week’s tumult over Nvidia and its former CEO Jensen Huang. Anthropic’s growth will depend on its ability to convince business customers to pay for its agents, which will only happen if they believe Anthropic‘s AI enhances their productivity and profits. It’s impossible to imagine all of the potential use cases for AI, but some of the more obvious are protecting against cyber attacks, managing supply chains and discovering new cures for the worst diseases.

Anthropic in October disclosed ambitions to forge into the drug discovery business by building its own biology lab, so someday it might compete against the pharmaceutical giants. If AI speeds up drug discovery, it could also help lower costs. Americans could benefit from Anthropic’s agents many times over even if they don’t realize it.

Americans with 401(k)s will also have a stake in Anthropic’s success. It’s a testament to America’s dynamic public markets that Anthropic chose to sell shares to the public, since private funding is easy to come by these days. OpenAI raised $133 billion from private investors this year. Going public allows Anthropic employees and early investors to cash out shares, which means a big return to early venture investors that offsets other losing bets.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his successor Xavier Becerra owe a debt of gratitude to Mr. Amodei for the income-tax and capital-gains revenue windfall that the state will enjoy from employees and venture investors selling shares. According to one estimate, some 2,800 employees have stakes worth at least $10 million, and some 600 hold more than $100 million.

All of which is another reminder that government doesn’t create wealth. Private businesses do.