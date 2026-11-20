For 13 years, a woman in the UK was drugged, raped and advertised for sex on online forums by her now ex-husband. On Thursday, November 19, at least four men, including her ex-husband, were found guilty of multiple sexual crimes, including rape. Joanne Young was sexually abused by four men after being advertised for sex by her husband ove a period of 13 years. (Ben Mitchell/PA via AP)

49-year-old Joanne Young was sexually abused over a period of 13 years by her ex-husband Philip Young, who served as a locally elected official for the Conservative Party in Swindon between 2007 and 2010.

The crimes have also drawn comparisons to the Gisele Pelicot case in France. Pelicot's husband, Dominique Pelicot, drugged and raped her and invited 50 other men to abuse her.

Also Read | 12 men, 20 years: UK man accused of drugging, raping wife for over 20 years

Drugged, raped and advertised online During their marriage, Philip would drug and rape his wife, and also advertised her online to other men on websites such as Craigslist, Grindr and Fab Swingers to have sex with her without her knowledge.

Joanne, who has waived her right to anonymity, stated that while she felt relief, she would "never feel completely safe."

"The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way," she was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Ex-husband and 5 others found guilty Philip Young had already pleaded guilty to a series of offences during a hearing in January to 56 charges.

These included 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 of rape, 11 of administering a substance with intent, seven of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault and one of publishing obscene articles in relation to his wife.

Along with Young, Norman Macksoni, 48, was found guilty of one charge of rape. Richard Wilkins, 62, was found guilty of one count of rape and one of assault by penetration. Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, was convicted of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching.

Another man, Mohammed Hassan, was found guilty of one count of sexual touching and a sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, admitted one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault and one of rape.