Joanne Young case: UK woman drugged, raped and advertised by ex-husband for sex online for 13 years; 6 men convicted
The crimes has also drawn comparisons to the case of Gisele Pelicot, whose husband drugged and raped her and invited 50 other men to abuse her.
For 13 years, a woman in the UK was drugged, raped and advertised for sex on online forums by her now ex-husband. On Thursday, November 19, at least four men, including her ex-husband, were found guilty of multiple sexual crimes, including rape.
49-year-old Joanne Young was sexually abused over a period of 13 years by her ex-husband Philip Young, who served as a locally elected official for the Conservative Party in Swindon between 2007 and 2010.
The crimes have also drawn comparisons to the Gisele Pelicot case in France. Pelicot's husband, Dominique Pelicot, drugged and raped her and invited 50 other men to abuse her.
Also Read | 12 men, 20 years: UK man accused of drugging, raping wife for over 20 years
Drugged, raped and advertised online
During their marriage, Philip would drug and rape his wife, and also advertised her online to other men on websites such as Craigslist, Grindr and Fab Swingers to have sex with her without her knowledge.
Joanne, who has waived her right to anonymity, stated that while she felt relief, she would "never feel completely safe."
"The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way," she was quoted as saying by the BBC.
Ex-husband and 5 others found guilty
Philip Young had already pleaded guilty to a series of offences during a hearing in January to 56 charges.
These included 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 of rape, 11 of administering a substance with intent, seven of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault and one of publishing obscene articles in relation to his wife.
Along with Young, Norman Macksoni, 48, was found guilty of one charge of rape. Richard Wilkins, 62, was found guilty of one count of rape and one of assault by penetration. Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, was convicted of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching.
Another man, Mohammed Hassan, was found guilty of one count of sexual touching and a sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, admitted one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault and one of rape.
During the hearing at the Winchester Crown Court, Justice Pushpinder Saini said the four men faced “significant” prison sentences and praised Joanne Young for her "amazing bravery throughout these proceedings.”
Abuse 'cost me my life'
After a jury found the four men guilty for sexual abuse and rape, Joanne Young addressed that media, stating that the years of abuse had cost her, her life as she knew it.
"What happened to me was not the act of one man alone, others were invited to take part and they chose to," she told reporters.
"I live with a pain that is hard to put into words, and this is something that will affect our lives forever. It is terrifying that this could happen to anyone. What I have been through means I now never feel completely safe, and while it can now be hard for me to leave the house, this horrific abuse showed me that home offered no protection either, even though at the time I believed I was safe," she added.
The 49-year-old mother of three also urged the government to look into the law of consent as a priority to ensure no other woman has to go through what she did.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More