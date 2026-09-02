12 men, 20 years: UK man accused of drugging, raping wife for over 20 years

A British man has been accused of drugging and subjecting his wife to sexual abuse and rape for over 20 years, along with 12 other men. The husband has been indicted on 48 charges. Initially, the man in his 60s denied all charges. A statement from Greater Manchester Police in June stated that he pleaded guilty to 15 of these charges. (REUTERS/Representational)

The trial against the 60-year-old man, whose identity has not been revealed to ensure privacy for his wife, will begin on Wednesday. He has been accused of conspiring with others to drug and rape his wife while she was unconscious.

The incident, which took place in the Greater Manchester Area, has triggered sharp reactions online due to similarities with the Gisele Pelicot case in France.

Abuse took place over 20 years As per the BBC, the husband has been indicted on 48 charges. Initially, the man in his 60s denied all charges. A statement from Greater Manchester Police in June stated that he pleaded guilty to 15 of these charges.

These charges include five counts of rape; three counts of sexual assault; six counts of assault by penetration and one count of sharing intimate photos or film," said the police statement.

According to the UK's Crown Prosecution Service, the man continues to deny 11 counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape, seven counts of assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault, four counts of conspiracy to rape, three counts of conspiracy to assault by penetration, one count of conspiracy to administer a substance with intent and one count of administering a substance with intent.

As per officials, the crime took place over a period of 20 years, with the first incident dating back to 2004 and the latest in 2025.

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12 men named in case Along with the husband, a total of 12 men, aged between 28 and 73 years old, will also stand on trial for conspiring to sexually abuse the victim while she was drugged. However, they have denied the charges against him.

While the husband's identity has not been revealed, the other men on trial have been identified as -