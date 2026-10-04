Gulfstream G100 missing plane update: 4 Canadians among 6 aboard Ontario-based air ambulance from Bermuda to Boston; search underway

A search is underway for a Gulfstream G100 air ambulance that disappeared while flying from Bermuda to Boston with six people on board. The US Coast Guard is searching off Nantucket as officials work to find the missing plane. A Latitude Air Ambulance Gulfstream G100 jet went missing on Saturday while flying from Bermuda to Boston. (Unsplash/ representative image)

Coast Guard searches for missing air ambulance The US Coast Guard is searching for an Ontario-based air ambulance that went missing on Saturday with six people on board, including four Canadians.

The Gulfstream G100 jet took off from Bermuda's LF Wade International Airport. It was due to land at Boston Logan International Airport early Saturday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told CBC News.

The FAA issued an alert around 1:20am after losing contact with the plane. The FAA said it is working with the Rescue Coordination Center and the US Coast Guard to find the aircraft.

The Coast Guard is searching off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, according to its northeast division. It has sent planes, a helicopter and two boats, some from a station in Cape Cod. As per CBC News, five teams are helping in the search, including a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Brant Point and the William Sparling patrol ship.

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Who was on board? The plane is registered to Latitude Air Ambulance, an Ontario-based company that operates from John C Munro Hamilton International Airport.

Clarence Togeretz, Latitude’s director of flight operations, said the plane had two Canadian pilots and two Canadian medical staff members. They had flown to Bermuda to pick up a patient and the patient’s relative, who are not Canadian, he told CBC News.

Togeretz said the company lost contact with the plane at around 1:30am local time Saturday as it was nearing Boston. When the plane did not arrive, the company contacted the US Coast Guard.

He said this is the first time Latitude Air Ambulance has lost contact with one of its planes.

"We're praying for a safe outcome," he said.

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What flight data shows According to FlightAware data, the jet dropped from about 7,300 meters to 3,400 meters at around 1am ET before levelling out.

As per The New York Times, the plane took off from Bermuda’s only airport on St. David’s Island at 11:41pm ET. It appeared to fly steadily at about 24,000 feet before dropping several thousand feet around 1:05am ET.

Nantucket Memorial Airport was told that the plane had reportedly declared an emergency before losing contact, airport spokesperson Preston Harimon said in a statement

"Details regarding the circumstances of the incident remain unconfirmed," Harimon said. "Nantucket Memorial Airport will not speculate on the cause of the event."

Officials respond The Canadian government is "closely monitoring" the situation and working with US authorities, Federal Minister of Transportation Steven MacKinnon said on X.

"My thoughts are with everyone on board, as well as their families, loved ones and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time," he said.

About the plane and the company According to Latitude's website, the company works with global insurance companies, governments and other organizations to provide medical evacuation and repatriation services. It has 10 planes, including four Gulfstream G100s.

Records show the plane was made in Israel in 1996 and appears to have been used earlier as a private jet. It is mostly white with a black decal down the side, a red "star of life" medical symbol on the tail, and a Canadian flag.