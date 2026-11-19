NIGEL FARAGE is often dismissed as an English nationalist. Yet at elections in May, his Reform UK party made big gains in both Scotland and Wales. It is the second-largest party in the Senedd, the Welsh parliament, where it holds one in three seats. In Scotland it is third. Britain's Reform UK leader Nigel Farage sits with party Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick during a Reform UK press conference reacting to the first budget of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s government, in London, Britain, October 28, 2026. REUTERS/Corey Rudy (REUTERS)

Reform has fallen back in the polls since then. But it is tied for second place nationwide, level with the Conservatives and behind Labour. If a general election were held now, Reform could expect to gain dozens or even hundreds of MPs. It might end up as the official opposition.

To some, Reform’s behaviour in Scotland and Wales is a warning. Its Welsh representatives want to ban the burqa, the full-face covering worn by some Muslim women. A minister from Plaid Cymru, the left-wing nationalist party governing Wales, compared this to anti-Jewish laws in Nazi Germany. On November 10th Joe Martin, a Reform MS, was banned indefinitely from speaking in the Senedd for requesting a debate on “the demographic replacement of white British people”. Reform has since boycotted debates there.

The party’s interest in the burqa borders on the obsessive. In Holyrood, home of the Scottish Parliament, Reform has demanded a ban four times since September; in Cardiff Bay, at the Senedd, it has raised the issue just as often. (In the House of Commons, where Reform has eight MPs, it mentioned the veil only once last year.) Reformers claim the burqa will provoke French-style street violence and that seeing veiled women on buses will retard young children’s mental development.

There are no reliable figures on how many women wear the burqa, but Muslims make up just 2% of the population in Scotland and Wales—one-third of the share in England. Jason O’Connell, a Reform MS who led a burqa debate in the Senedd, nonetheless insists it speaks to his party’s “core values”. Reformers may also be worried about Restore Britain, a far-right party that is nabbing voters. “It’s not a British thing,” says Malcolm Offord, Reform’s leader in Scotland. “We don’t cover our faces up, whether that’s with balaclavas or with burqas.” Many EU member states, he points out, have already banned the burqa.

Comparisons to Nazis look not merely over the top, but counterproductive. Mr Martin and his colleagues have milked the resulting limelight for all it is worth. The other Scottish parties, in contrast, have tried to ignore Reformers when they bang on about the burqa. Follow their lead and something surprising happens. Reform begins to resemble a normal political party.

You’ve changed, man

Reform wants to “break up the consensus in Cardiff”, says Benjamin Hodge Mckenna, an MS; Angela Ross, an MSP, calls it a “dissenting voice” in Holyrood. Politics in both places could do with that. Scotland has become polarised by the question of independence, allowing the SNP to govern for 19 years despite mediocre results: the education system lags behind England’s and the rate of drug deaths is Europe’s worst. The Scottish Conservatives previously found success by being the most pro-union party. Lord Offord, who was a Tory minister before defecting to Reform, says the two parties are comfortable shouting at each other about independence, even if “in the meantime, the country goes to shit.” In Wales, a century of Labour domination ended only this year—and the Plaid government now has similar policies.

So far, the influx of Reform MSs and MSPs has not sparked much radicalism. Most are political novices and many have struggled to adjust to life in parliament. Plenty, however, think more about bread-and-butter topics than revolution. “We will spend a lot of time talking about the economy, a lot of time talking about health, a lot of time talking about education, a lot of time talking about the real issues,” says Lord Offord. At First Minister’s Questions he has been true to his word.

Motions tabled by Reform in Wales have urged the government to change its prostate-cancer strategy and to set up a register for lobbyists. A recent session in Holyrood saw Reform’s backbenchers ask about fire-safety regulations, rural crime, tax on small businesses and the future of a mothballed ferry port. They have signed up to various cross-party agreements reached by parliamentary committees. Working with others on these means “putting party politics to one side”, says Mark Simpson, a Reform MSP.

Reform’s success in Scotland and Wales has undermined a myth that voters in these places are inherently progressive. In the two parliaments, the party’s time is largely dedicated to the slow, rather boring job of legislative scrutiny and constituency casework. Unlike in Westminster, where the handful of Reform MPs are allocated little time to speak in Parliament, those in Cardiff Bay and Holyrood get plenty and are making the most of it. The party shows no sign yet of coming up with novel solutions to the countries’ ingrained problems. But it also displays no desire to burn the institutions to the ground (even if it is boycotting the Senedd).

Perhaps the greatest lesson from Reform’s first six months as a serious parliamentary force is one for its enemies. Comparing politicians to architects of the Holocaust, or seeking to silence them altogether, attracts publicity that helps them thrive. Better to work with them when possible—and use their wilder moments to remind voters that Mr Farage’s troops still struggle to focus on things that matter.

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