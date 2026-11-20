SHENZHEN, China—Escaping his party’s steep midterm losses back home, President Trump spent three days exactly where he wanted to be: negotiating face-to-face with world leaders as dignitaries vied for his attention and elaborate spectacles were staged in his honor. US President Donald Trump, left, sits with Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, at their luncheon at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong province, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, during his visit to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (via REUTERS) With no more elections of his own and just over two years left in office, Trump is betting that he can cement his legacy by clinching foreign policy breakthroughs that eluded his predecessors. The president’s whirlwind trip to Asia—which culminated in an unprecedented three-way summit with the leaders of China and Russia—offered a glimpse into how Trump is expected to operate in the twilight of his presidency. As his influence wanes in Washington, he is increasingly determined to remain a dominant figure on the world stage, according to people close to him.

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On his visit to Asia, the first trip abroad since the midterms, he was treated like one. He was greeted by a marching band in Manila playing a rendition of “YMCA,” his signature campaign song. Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos, 97, made a rare public appearance to meet with the U.S. president. “You always have been the most beautiful,” Trump told the widow of the country’s former dictator, who blew him a kiss. Chinese leader Xi Jinping personally greeted him at the airport in Shenzhen, where Trump was honored with a colorful military flyover and—later—another rendition of “YMCA.” He reveled in the crowds and the banquet seating arrangement that placed him at the head of the table. “The fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry, the thousands of people, the young children, the soldiers, the whole thing. It was a great respect,” he told Fox News. “It’s a big win for us. It’s a big win for China, too. We get along.” The lavish displays were a contrast to the political turmoil awaiting Trump at home. As Trump departed China, his administration was on day seven of a halting public response to outages that grounded flights, froze emails and delayed banking transactions. Some of Trump’s advisers privately expressed frustration with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who was sidelined from some television interviews after an uneven early response to the outages. Meanwhile, the incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Robert Garcia (D., Calif.) issued document preservation notices to Trump family members and members of his administration, setting the stage for months of investigations surrounding the president and his inner circle as Democrats take control of Congress. And Washington was still reeling from the ouster of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid allegations that had an intimate relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, a scandal that laid bare deep divisions among Trump’s senior advisers. The political headwinds have done little to constrain his ambitions abroad. Trump has signaled to advisers that he plans to chase the kinds of diplomatic breakthroughs that could secure his place in history, including a nuclear agreement with Russia and China. But his determination to make history could hand America’s rivals an advantage as they weigh how much the U.S. president might be willing to concede to secure deals before his time in office runs out. And foreign policy experts note that he will face an uphill battle in securing deals on intractable global issues that have bedeviled U.S. presidents for decades.

The leaders of Russia, China and the U.S. taking part in an unprecedented trilateral summit on Thursday.