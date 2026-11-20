For years, teachers and parents have suspected cellphone use is at least partly to blame for declining test scores. Now, new research from Harvard suggests they are probably right. In one of the first big national studies, students in schools that banned cellphones using lockable pouches gained the equivalent of one to two weeks of additional learning a year. (Unsplash)

In one of the first big national studies, students in schools that banned cellphones using lockable pouches gained the equivalent of one to two weeks of additional learning a year.

“Pretty soon we’ll look back and think it’s crazy that students could use their phones whenever they want to,” said Thomas Kane, one of the study’s authors and director of Harvard’s Center for Education Policy Research.

Standardized test scores have fallen over the past decade-plus, dating back to before the Covid pandemic. Teachers and researchers have blamed a range of factors, from curriculum changes to shifts in school accountability—and rising cellphone use. Phones in schools distract kids, teachers say, and researchers have voiced concerns about the impact of scrolling and short bursts of content on attention spans.

In the past few years, more schools have restricted phone use. About 77% of public schools had a policy prohibiting cellphones during class by the 2024-25 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Currently, some 41 states have either bell-to-bell or class-time bans, according to Harvard, with states like Hawaii, Maine and New Jersey rolling out their bans this school year.

The study’s authors analyzed NWEA MAP test scores from millions of students across 4,600 schools. Some 800 of the schools required students to store their phones in lockable pouches during the school day, while 3,800 had no ban.

The researchers measured standard deviation in test scores, or how much performance varied starting the year before schools adopted pouches and onward. Cellphone bans were associated with a modest but steady improvement in student achievement that began in the first year of the ban and continued four years later in some school districts.

Students lost the equivalent of two to three weeks of learning each year between 2013 and 2020, estimates Kane based on a previous analysis of the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) test scores.