Elon Musk's SpaceX SI has filed its defence against a British lawmaker's lawsuit over fake images of her created using the Grok AI platform, arguing that obviously fictitious, AI-generated content cannot breach someone's right to privacy. Elon Musk’s SpaceXSI denies liability in a UK lawmaker’s lawsuit, arguing sexualised Grok images of her were clearly fictional.

Jess Asato, a member of Britain's governing Labour Party who has publicly criticised both Musk and Grok, is suing after users generated sexualised images of her, including a video of her "being chloroformed and prepared for a sexual assault".

In its written defence, dated October 29, SpaceXSI, part of Musk's SpaceX, denies liability for any alleged breach of Asato's privacy or data protection rights.

Asato filed her lawsuit at London's High Court for misuse of private information and breaches of data protection laws, alleging the way Grok was designed and trained enabled it to generate sexualised content.

The company's defence, in one of the first claims to test liability for the design of an AI system, could provide an insight into how designers may contest similar lawsuits.

Lawyers for SpaceX Super Intelligence LLC said it had removed AI-generated images of Asato that breached its terms, including the video depicting Asato being chloroformed.

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They argued, however, that other images it allowed to remain available "would be understood by reasonable and sensible persons viewing that content to be AI-generated, fictitious and implausible ... rather than as realistic images", meaning Asato has no reasonable expectation of privacy.

SpaceXSI also argues it did not breach Asato's data protection rights, including because it "did not determine the content of the relevant users' prompts".

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Asato said in a statement on Thursday that those building powerful AI tools must take responsibility.

"SpaceX SI wants to have it both ways," Asato said.

"The company admits it built the AI model, rewrote user requests to add its own graphic details, pulled images from across the internet, and published the results from an account it controls," she said, adding: "Yet it also claims it is a neutral bystander without legal responsibility".

Asato is seeking a court order requiring SpaceXSI, which was formerly called xAI and then SpaceXAI, to "implement effective and permanent technical measures" to ensure Grok cannot create manipulated images of her.

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SpaceXSI says she is not entitled to such an order.

Grok, which is distributed through social media platform X, is subject to regulatory probes in several countries after an outcry over its use to create non-consensual sexualised images.

In mid-January, xAI said it restricted image editing in Grok and blocked users from generating images of people in revealing clothing "where it's illegal".

But Reuters found in early February that, even after new curbs, Grok continued to generate sexualised images of people even when users explicitly warned the subjects did not consent. X and xAI did not address detailed questions from Reuters about Grok's generation of sexualised material.

In July, xAI sued a man in the US alleging he misused Grok to create child sexual abuse material, in one of the first cases of its kind brought by an AI company.