But investors big and small plowed into Anthropic’s shares anyway, viewing it as a company too central to the AI universe to ignore. The shares began trading a little before noon Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT and closed up 17%, giving the company a market value of around $1.3 trillion, or around $1.8 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

The company and its advisers pulled it off just as investors were beginning to sour on AI-related stocks, questioning whether massive, economy-shaping investments in the industry would pay off soon—and as public backlash to the sector grew. The shock resignation of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang after a sex-and-spy scandal added to the market unease.

From Wall Street’s perspective, Anthropic’s long-awaited stock-market debut did everything it had to: The largest initial public offering ever raised tens of billions to fund the artificial-intelligence giant’s audacious plans and bestowed its early backers with eye-popping profits.

How much did Anthropic employees’ shares become worth after the IPO?

How much did Anthropic employees’ shares become worth after the IPO?

In another sign investors remain wary of tech and AI stocks, major indexes declined Thursday, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, which dropped 2.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average logged its fourth straight day of declines, losing 2.2%, or 1,101 points. The S&P 500 dropped 2% to extend its losing streak to six sessions, with all 11 sectors of the index finishing in the red.

The stock had opened more than 30% above the IPO price of $83, but the gains fizzled throughout the day. Some investors are already questioning if the unprofitable company can sustain its extraordinary pace of revenue growth and weather the growing threat of open-source software companies, which offer cheaper AI tools.

Anthropic made history with its IPO, raising $81 billion. WSJ’s Kate Clark breaks down the artificial-intelligence giant’s first day of trading. Photo: Shuran Huang for WSJ

“By any means, Anthropic’s IPO was a success,” said Renos Savvides, head of equity capital markets at investment-management firm Neuberger. “But this was looked at as a barometer for the AI trade, for the IPO market and for the broader market itself. By that measure, the jury is still out.”

Anthropic’s market debut at the Nasdaq, complete with a billboard takeover of Times Square, caps a rapid rise for a company founded in 2021 that was worth around $20 billion as recently as 2024. Its Claude chatbot and the virality of its Claude Code coding tools have propelled it to new heights, and along the way helped reshape how people work, hunt for information and learn.

Each of Anthropic’s seven co-founders, a group of former OpenAI employees that includes siblings Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei, are now worth over $20 billion apiece. The Amodeis and the other co-founders have pledged to donate 80% of their personal equity in the company to charity, in keeping with the company’s avowed focus on AI safety and public benefit.

The IPO provoked a backlash from some AI safety advocates who argue Anthropic has turned its back on its safety commitments. An open letter this week called for rejection of Anthropic’s “reckless attempt to amass power in the name of greater good.”

WSJ’s Telis Demos explains why Anthropic’s now ranking among the world’s most valuable companies despite going public without real profits yet. Photo: Claire Hogan

Jacob Coxon, an Anthropic researcher who sparked global anxiety about AI risks when he quit Anthropic in September, appeared Thursday at a protest in front of Anthropic’s headquarters to call for a ban on self-improving AI systems.

“We’re here because this technology is threatening our lives,” Coxon told the crowd. A protest also took place near the Nasdaq in New York.

The offering, which raised $81 billion and topped the previous IPO record set by SpaceX’s June listing, will add to the massive war chest Anthropic is building to fund some $900 billion of commitments to secure computing power and data center capacity. Anthropic raised an additional $26 billion from big companies including Nvidia, Google and Advanced Micro Devices in a private placement alongside the offering.

Nearly two dozen banks worked on the IPO, with the top two, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, each earning fees of over $110 million.

The relatively smooth IPO—and fervent investor appetite—increases pressure on rival OpenAI, which once held the advantage, to move quickly on its own plans to go public as soon as next year.

Many on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley jockeyed for pieces of the IPO. Big institutions ranging from asset managers and hedge funds to venture-capital firms put in large orders and some were turned away.