Haryana plans monthly ‘Tiffin meetings’ in villages, natural farming, skill development push
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announces monthly ‘Tiffin meetings’ in villages, natural farming, solar energy and skill development push after meeting PM Modi.
Haryana will step up grassroots outreach, promote natural farming and solar energy, strengthen skill development and prioritise Gurugram’s infrastructure as part of a strategy to accelerate the state’s development, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Saturday.
Saini made the announcement after a meeting of Haryana ministers and MLAs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, saying the focus would now be on translating the discussions into programmes at the village and constituency levels with greater public participation.
A key component of the strategy will be regular engagement with villages. Saini said meetings would be organised regularly in 30 to 35 villages in every assembly constituency. A group of 200 to 300 people would visit a village once a month, conduct cleanliness drives and hold “Tiffin meetings” with residents.
The teams would also discuss local issues with villagers and work towards finding solutions, he said. The objective, according to Saini, is to ensure that government schemes become public campaigns driven by community participation rather than remaining government programmes.
Focus on cleanliness, girls’ education
The state will also undertake cleanliness and plantation drives, particularly around festivals and public programmes, with participation from local communities. Special programmes will be taken up to promote girls’ education, particularly in areas where enrolment and education levels among girls remain low.
Saini said the objective was to build a Haryana where daughters receive education, youth move ahead, farmers prosper and poorer families live with dignity.
Farmers to be pushed towards solar energy
The government will work towards making farmers not only food producers but also energy producers. Under PM-KUSUM, farmers will be encouraged to adopt solar-powered agricultural pumps and install solar panels collectively on the boundaries of their fields.
The state will also accelerate efforts under the PM Surya Ghar scheme to connect more households with solar energy. Saini said solar panels had already been installed on the rooftops of more than 1.5 lakh houses in Haryana and these households had zero electricity bills.
He said the focus on green energy was also aimed at making Haryana more self-reliant in the energy sector and increasing its contribution to India’s energy transition.
Natural farming, FPOs to get push
Agriculture will be another major focus. Saini said the state would seek to connect at least 1,000 farmers with natural farming in every assembly constituency.
He also said ministers and MLAs had been asked to encourage every family in every village to adopt natural farming on at least one acre. The government had recently decided that the Food Department would procure foodgrains produced through natural farming without fertilisers and pesticides.
The government will also focus on cleaning and maintaining canals to ensure water reaches tail-end areas. Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) will be strengthened, while farmers will be provided access to markets and agricultural information through digital mandis. Large agricultural clusters will also be developed wherever there is a need and potential.
Skill development for Haryana youth
Skill development will form another important part of the strategy. Saini said Haryana’s youth would be connected with Skill India on a large scale in view of the growing demand for skilled workers globally.
The state plans to strengthen Skill India Skill Centres and focus on preparing young people not only for employment within Haryana but also for opportunities in other parts of India and overseas.
Gurugram infrastructure gets priority
Saini also said the government would work to further improve Gurugram, describing it as a global city rather than merely a city of Haryana.
He said he had held a meeting on the issue and directed officials to complete infrastructure requirements, including cleanliness-related works, on priority.
The chief minister said Haryana would also work towards strengthening its economy and contributing to the national target of a developed India. He said the state’s progress in agriculture, skills, villages, energy and the economy would collectively contribute to the broader development objective.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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