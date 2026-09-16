Easy dessert recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth: Try chef Kunal Kapur's 2-ingredient gooey chocolate pudding

When a dessert craving hits, sometimes you want something decadent and chocolatey without signing up for an hour-long kitchen session. Sure, you could reach for the same old tub of ice cream, but why settle for the usual when you can whip up something delicious at home in minutes? With just two simple ingredients and barely any effort, this gooey, creamy chocolate treat could be exactly what your sweet tooth has been waiting for.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has shared a deliciously indulgent yet incredibly simple recipe for a two-ingredient chocolate pudding that comes together in minutes.

In an Instagram video shared on September 15, the chef describes the sweet dish: “Two ingredients. One seriously indulgent chocolate pudding. This is one of those recipes that feels almost too easy to be this good. Perfect for those sudden dessert cravings or when you want something sweet without spending an hour in the kitchen. Make it once, and I have a feeling this is going to become your new favourite chocolate fix.”