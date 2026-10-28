IRIS Broadway Greno West targets ₹700 crore annual consumption by second year, mall to open in Q1 2027

Trehan IRIS, the real estate arm of the seven-decade-old Trehan Group, on October 28 announced its retail strategy for IRIS Broadway Greno West, a ₹400-crore, 1-million-sq-ft mixed-use development spread across 3.4 acres at the Ek Murti roundabout in Greater Noida West. Trehan IRIS’ 1-million-sq-ft mixed-use development, spread across 3.4 acres at the Ek Murti roundabout in Greater Noida West, is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027.

Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027, the project is expected to generate annual consumption of more than ₹580 crore in its first year of operations, rising to around ₹700 crore in the second year, with an estimated 25,000-35,000 visitors daily on weekends and 15,000 on weekdays once fully operational.

The development will feature a premium air-conditioned mall, six anchor stores, a 25,000-sq-ft central atrium, a four-screen cinema, a family entertainment centre, a 135-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel and Grade A office space, the company said.

The company said that they are planning to come up with a senior living project and a five star hotel in Bengaluru, and aim to launch it next year.

The project comes as organised retail infrastructure attempts to catch up with residential growth in Greater Noida West, one of the largest residential belts in Delhi-NCR. The developer said the mall would bring shopping, dining and entertainment options closer to residents, who often travel to other parts of the region for such experiences.

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The mall's design centres on a 25,000-sq-ft atrium envisioned as a public gathering space, featuring floating Golden Petals and a vertical garden. Its retail mix will include international and national fashion brands, beauty and footwear outlets, accessories and a dedicated destination for occasion and wedding wear. The development will also house a food hall, cafes, rooftop restaurants and open-air terraces, alongside facilities for community events, festivals and celebrations.

“Greater Noida West has a young, aspirational community that has had to travel for its best shopping, dining and entertainment. IBGW brings all of that home. With a 25,000 sq ft atrium, international brands as anchors and a retail mix curated floor by floor, we want this to be the place the whole community chooses, every weekend and every celebration," said Aman Trehan, executive director, Trehan IRIS.

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The project will also include a 135-room Courtyard by Marriott, which the developer described as the first Marriott-branded hotel in the Noida region. The hotel will have two banquet halls with a combined capacity of more than 2,000 guests, an all-day restaurant and a pool deck. An adjoining office tower, Omega, will offer Grade A workspaces, a business centre, a gym and terrace restaurants.

Trehan IRIS will retain responsibility for leasing and managing the mall, overseeing its brand mix, operations and visitor experience. The concept design has been developed by UK-based Benoy, with other international firms involved in shaping the retail experience, landscape, atrium, facade and parking.

“We have been building in Delhi-NCR for over seventy years. At IBGW we have combined that discipline with the best global retail designers. We retain the leasing and management of the mall, so we will stay accountable for the experience of every shopper, every brand and every investor for years to come," said Abhishek Trehan, executive director, Trehan IRIS.

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The developer said the project crossed one million safe working hours without a lost-time injury in October 2026. Its occupancy certificate is expected shortly, and the mall is scheduled to become operational in the first quarter of 2027.

IRIS Broadway Greno West is among Trehan IRIS's flagship developments. The company's other projects include Omara, a ₹1,300-crore luxury residential development in Sector 80, Gurugram, and a proposed mixed-use campus comprising Grade A offices, retail and alfresco dining in Sector 140, Noida.