Dr Pinto, who has over two decades of experience in teaching and school leadership, said education is at an important inflection point. Schools once prepared children for a relatively stable, predictable world. Today, they must prepare them for constant change. That means teaching children how to think, not only what to think.

Dr Snehal Pinto, Director at Ryan International Group of Institutions, answered this in the first episode of Learning for Tomorrow , a Hindustan Times Vodcast series that brings together leading voices from the fields of education, technology, innovation and industry to explore how the world of learning is evolving. The session was hosted by Vivek Varshney, Founder, SpeEdlabs.

Dr Snehal Pinto, Director, Ryan International Group of Institutions, in conversation with Vivek Varshney, Founder, SpeEdlabs, during the first episode of Hindustan Times’ Learning for Tomorrow vodcast series.

Children in school today will start their careers in a world shaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Tasks such as drafting and basic coding are already being automated, and information is available to anyone in seconds. Are schools preparing students for the world they will actually step into? What should schools teach them?

“It’s not just about acquiring knowledge, acquiring information. Today, information is at the fingertips. So it’s no longer sufficient to just be ones who are knowledge centres,” Dr Pinto said, adding that schools need to provide opportunities for children to think, imagine, create and evaluate.

Marks matter, but so do life skills Traditionally, Indian schools have focused on marks and entrance exams. Dr Pinto said this is changing. At Ryan schools, students join Shark Tank-style events, entrepreneurship boot camps and a theatre festival. She prefers the term co-curricular to extracurricular, because these activities are now part of learning itself.

She credited the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for moving schools from rote learning towards conceptual clarity, critical thinking and experiential learning. “Earlier, there was more focus on the marks. Now it is more competency and mastery. And NEP 2020 has already paved that way,” she added.

Skills for a future no one can predict Dr Pinto pointed to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, which names analytical thinking as a core skill of the future. She would add curiosity, critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, technological literacy and emotional intelligence. She also stresses working well with people one may never have met, and terms it “relational intelligence”.

Because no one can predict future careers, she focuses on adaptability. In a quick-fire round, that was her answer to the one skill every student must develop.

“I can’t predict what the world ahead has in terms of career options for our kids. What I can do as an educator ... is equipping our children to have those skill sets, the agility to learn, being willing to think on your feet,” she further said. She added that schools will remain relevant, only roles are changing.

AI with guardrails is welcome Dr Pinto says schools are not running away from AI, but they are not allowing careless use either. AI is already an elective in many boards, and teachers use it to plan lessons. New AI policies are coming from the boards, and she says schools, parents and students should agree on them together.

Teachers are being trained too. From early years to high school, they are learning AI literacy and how to use AI in lessons, assessments and feedback. All the stakeholders must come together to create a policy framework. Students can also call out a teacher who relies only on AI, so accountability now runs both ways. On what AI can and cannot do, she said: “It can amplify our work, it can help us reduce repetitive, redundant work. That’s great, but it cannot replace what a teacher does in the classroom,” said Dr Pinto.

Bringing parents on board Parents want safety, stability, progress and growth for their children, Dr Pinto said. Some also raise concerns about screen time, so schools listen to feedback from both parents and students.

In big cities, she sees more openness to a child’s own choices, including a child who does not want to become an engineer. Expectations are still higher in tier two and tier three cities, so Ryan schools combine parent orientations with regular feedback.

“The true potential of a child is beyond just academic excellence. A student who may not have scored 90-95%, but may have a potential in another dimension,” said Vivek Varshney.

Her schools also offer internships and entrepreneurship opportunities. Some seventh graders, she says, already run florist shops, bakeries and digital marketing ventures.

The human side of learning Varshney raised a common worry: students may rely on AI so much that they skip the hard thinking. Dr Pinto says schools, colleges and boards are still building their AI literacy and rules. Assessment is shifting too. Beyond the final report, teachers talk it through with the student: where the idea came from, how they went about it and how reliable the sources are.

“We have to distinguish between AI assistance and substitution. The idea is to make sure our children are encouraged constantly to exercise intellectual independence,” said Dr Pinto.

She thinks the fear that AI will take over everything may be misplaced, but says digital literacy without ethics is incomplete.

Advice for students, parents and educators Dr Pinto’s hope for students is that they never stop learning, stay curious and use knowledge for good. She urges parents to remember that every child is unique and to stop comparing children. For educators, she says the aim is to prepare children for life, leadership and citizenship, not just for jobs. On struggle, she says: “Let them feel the pain of struggle, and it is okay. ... They won't fall on their face. They will fall forward,” she said.

In the same round, she called AI an opportunity that needs a solid foundation and said it can never replace the human connection between a teacher and a child. She chose mindset over marks, guided by values, and described tomorrow’s schools in one word: “empowering”.

Watch the full interview here: