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Jaipur CEO says at least 10 friends aged 48-50 left tech industry in 6 months: ‘Tech careers are quietly compressing to 50’
A Jaipur CEO highlighted growing uncertainty in the tech industry as experienced professionals switched careers.
A Jaipur-based entrepreneur has sparked a discussion on social media about the longevity of careers in the technology industry after revealing that at least 10 of his friends, aged between 48 and 50, had left the sector in the past six months. While some were laid off or asked to relocate, others voluntarily decided to pursue different career paths.
(Also read: Indian CEO waited 3 months for candidate, who then chose another job offer: ‘It stung’)
Gaurav Kheterpal, founder and CEO of Vanshiv Technologies, shared the observation on X, raising concerns about whether experienced technology professionals are increasingly finding themselves at a career crossroads well before the conventional retirement age.
From tech jobs to running restaurants
Taking to X on November 27, Kheterpal wrote, "At least 10 of my friends (ages 48–50) have left the tech industry in the last 6 months. Some were laid off. Some were forced to relocate. Some simply decided they were done."
Sharing what his friends were doing after leaving the industry, he revealed that a few had ventured into stock market trading, while two had joined hands to open a restaurant. Another had moved into academics, while one had joined his brother's family business.
"We used to plan for retirement at 60. Now tech careers are quietly compressing to 50. Is this the new normal for mid-career tech?" he added.
Take a look here at the post:
How did social media users react?
The post drew several reactions, with many users agreeing with Kheterpal's observations and expressing concerns about their own professional futures.
“Unfortunately I think you're right. I'm 40, so not hitting this yet, but getting close and witnessed it enough times to know it's very possible for me here in the US,” one user wrote.
“This is so true,” commented another.
A third user wrote, “Yes, I agree with you,” while a fourth added, “This is right.”
Tech layoffs and changing hiring trends
Kheterpal's observations come amid continued workforce restructuring across the global technology industry.
According to a November 5 report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, US-based technology companies announced 171,501 job cuts between January and October 2026, a 21% increase compared with the corresponding period last year.
In India, US semiconductor giant Qualcomm began laying off employees at its Bengaluru and Hyderabad operations on November 9. According to Moneycontrol, the restructuring could affect over 1,000 employees nationwide, including senior engineers and experienced professionals.
(Also read: Jaipur founder reveals why he dropped a client in just 10 days despite knowing he’d lose money)
Meanwhile, according to the Naukri JobSpeak October 2026 report, hiring activity in India's IT and software services sector grew 5% year-on-year, while hiring for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) roles registered a significantly higher growth of 32%.