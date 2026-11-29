A Jaipur-based entrepreneur has sparked a discussion on social media about the longevity of careers in the technology industry after revealing that at least 10 of his friends, aged between 48 and 50, had left the sector in the past six months. While some were laid off or asked to relocate, others voluntarily decided to pursue different career paths. A Jaipur-based CEO revealed how 10 of his friends aged 48-50 had left the tech industry within six months. (X/@gauravkheterpal) more

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Gaurav Kheterpal, founder and CEO of Vanshiv Technologies, shared the observation on X, raising concerns about whether experienced technology professionals are increasingly finding themselves at a career crossroads well before the conventional retirement age.

From tech jobs to running restaurants Taking to X on November 27, Kheterpal wrote, "At least 10 of my friends (ages 48–50) have left the tech industry in the last 6 months. Some were laid off. Some were forced to relocate. Some simply decided they were done."

Sharing what his friends were doing after leaving the industry, he revealed that a few had ventured into stock market trading, while two had joined hands to open a restaurant. Another had moved into academics, while one had joined his brother's family business.

"We used to plan for retirement at 60. Now tech careers are quietly compressing to 50. Is this the new normal for mid-career tech?" he added.

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