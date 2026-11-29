Kochi, Senior CPI leader P Rajeev on Sunday said the party would oppose the Kerala Private Universities Bill, which is expected to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session, alleging it would undermine the state's public education system. CPI(M) to oppose Kerala private universities bill, says P Rajeev more

The government had decided during the previous Assembly session to withdraw the Kerala State Private Universities Bill, 2025, passed by the previous LDF government, which had been pending consideration by the President.

The Keralam government has since received the President's assent for its withdrawal.

The assembly session will commence on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Rajeev alleged that the proposed legislation had diluted several safeguards contained in the earlier bill, particularly those relating to reservation, fee concessions for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students and opportunities for students from Keralam.

"Under the earlier bill, reservation was mandatory. Now, the managements can decide whether reservation should be provided or not. Even the provision for 25 per cent seats for students from Keralam has effectively been left to the discretion of the managements," he said.

He said the earlier legislation required the government to determine fee concessions for SC and ST students, whereas the new bill allowed the respective governing councils to decide the extent of such benefits.

"The government has completely handed over this responsibility to private managements," he alleged.

Rajeev also expressed concern over provisions allowing government land, revenue land and even encroached land to be allotted or leased to private universities free of cost or at market rates.

"On one side, the rights and benefits of students from Keralam are being diluted, while on the other, extensive concessions are being offered to private universities," he said.

He warned that the proposed legislation could adversely affect aided colleges, which form an integral part of the state's public education system, by allowing them to convert into private universities.

"If aided colleges are allowed to become private universities, the aided education system in Keralam could face a serious threat," he said.

Rajeev said there was no disagreement over the need to attract foreign universities of international standards to the state, but the legislation should ensure that their entry strengthened the existing education system.

He also alleged that the proposed legislation offered concessions to foreign universities, including exemptions from registration fees, stamp duty, and electricity charges, without ensuring corresponding benefits for local students.

Referring to the earlier bill, Rajeev said Satheesan, who was then the Leader of Opposition, had called for a commission to study the potential impact of private universities on the state's public education system before introducing legislation.

"Now there has been no study, and the new bill seeks to dismantle the existing safeguards," he alleged.

He also referred to the Supreme Court proceedings concerning the validity of umbrella legislation for establishing private universities and the question of whether such institutions could be operated for profit.

Rajeev said the government was also gradually withdrawing from its responsibility to strengthen public universities.

He said the new bill had very few provisions to ensure government control, with the Higher Education Minister appointed as visitor to private universities.

"The new legislation could have serious consequences for higher education in Keralam," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.