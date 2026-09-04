Indian CEO waited 3 months for candidate, who then chose another job offer: ‘It stung’

Gaurav Kheterpal, founder and CEO of Vanshiv Technologies, continues to face recruitment roadblocks. Weeks after a new employee allegedly vanished with the company laptop, Kheterpal is now dealing with another setback — a candidate who backed out at the last minute. Gaurav Kheterpal is the Jaipur-based founder and CEO of Vanshiv Technologies.

In a post shared on X, the Jaipur-based entrepreneur said that his company waited three months for the candidate to wrap up his notice period, only for him to back out at the last minute.

The candidate explained the reason behind his inability to join Vanshiv in an email, a screenshot of which Kheterpal shared on X.

“He was honest about it” “We had another candidate back out from an offer - 3 months of waiting for his notice period,” Gaurav Kheterpal said.

“At least, he was courteous enough - acknowledged the effort, apologized sincerely, and chose the opportunity that he picked,” the founder of Vanshiv Technologies added, appreciating the candidate’s honesty.

In the email, the candidate apologised and explained that he had received a better job offer, which he could not reject. “I know you went above and beyond for me, waiting three months and coordinating everything to make this offer happen. I don't take that for granted, and I'm truly sorry for the position this puts you in,” he wrote.