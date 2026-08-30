‘You can build that comfort elsewhere’: Noida man says workplace comfort can limit salary growth

A Noida man has sparked a discussion online after suggesting that employees should not let workplace comfort stop them from pursuing better salaries and career opportunities. He argued that familiarity with colleagues, managers and daily routines can make people hesitant to switch jobs, even when they may have better opportunities elsewhere. A Noida man said employees sometimes stayed in low-paying jobs because they felt too comfortable at work. (Instagram/imtusharbhardwaj26)

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Taking to Instagram, Tushar Bhardwaj shared a video in which he spoke about how employees often become comfortable after spending several years at the same company and eventually lose the motivation to look for a change.

‘Why do you go to the office? You go for money’ "If a comfort zone is created in the office, people stay happy inside the office even on a low salary. But I feel one shouldn't get into a comfort zone," Bhardwaj said.

He added, "Why do you go to the office? You go to the office for money. You want more money, so there's no point in being in a comfort zone."

According to Bhardwaj, many employees continue working in the same company for three, four or even five years on relatively low salaries because they become accustomed to the people and environment around them.

Explaining how such a comfort zone develops, he said employees often build strong relationships with colleagues, managers and team leads, which makes the thought of starting afresh somewhere else seem difficult.

"And then from within, we also start thinking, 'Oh man, who wants to do all that again—arranging interviews, calling companies, going on LinkedIn,'" he said.

‘You can build that comfort elsewhere’ Bhardwaj argued that the comfort employees build at one workplace can eventually be created at another company too, and should therefore not become the sole reason for staying in a job.

"Because the comfort zone you're sitting in at the same company, you can build that same comfort zone by going to any other company as well," he said.

He then urged employees to focus on improving their earnings rather than staying back only because a workplace feels familiar.

"So focus on increasing your salary. There's no need to get into a comfort zone. Step out of your comfort zone, increase your salary, make money, earn as much as possible," he said.

Addressing professionals between the ages of 25 and 35, Bhardwaj said they should remain open to switching companies after spending a few years in one place if it helps them grow financially.

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"Because the company doesn't belong to anyone. The company just wants to extract work from you and pay you money. Deliver the work, make your money, that's it," he concluded.

The video was shared with the caption, "When you get used to the work, the team, and the routine, leaving a job can feel harder than giving up the salary."

Watch the clip here: