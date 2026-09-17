Tarot Horoscope Today, September 17, 2026: Important realizations may help you move forward with greater confidence

Aries
Ace of Swords
Energy Today: A fog lifts, and something becomes much clearer. You may receive information that changes your understanding of a situation.
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Energy Today: A fog lifts, and something becomes much clearer. You may receive information that changes your understanding of a situation.
Prediction: Today favors important conversations, decisions and finally saying what needs to be said. Trust facts over assumptions.
Lucky Color: White
Lucky Ritual: Write one question you've been carrying and answer it honestly without overthinking.
Crystal: Clear Quartz supports clarity, focus and honest communication.
Energy Today: Disappointment may weigh on your emotions. You could spend more time thinking about what went wrong than noticing what is still available to you.
Prediction: Allow yourself to acknowledge the disappointment, but don't let it define the entire day. A situation may still have something worthwhile left in it.
Lucky Color: Burgundy
Lucky Ritual: Write down one thing you're ready to release and one thing you still appreciate having in your life.
Crystal: Rose Quartz supports emotional healing and self-compassion.
Energy Today: Your mind may create limitations that aren't as permanent as they seem. Fear and overthinking could make a decision feel impossible.
Prediction: Look for the choice you haven't considered yet. Once you question your assumptions, the path forward becomes easier to see.
Lucky Color: Sky Blue
Lucky Ritual: Take eight slow breaths and, with each exhale, consciously release one anxious thought.
Crystal: Amethyst supports calmness, perspective and mental clarity.
Energy Today: Several possibilities may compete for your attention. Dreams and intuition are strong, but so is the possibility of confusing wishful thinking with reality.
Prediction: Don't commit until you have enough information. One option will become clearer when you stop trying to pursue everything simultaneously.
Lucky Color: Lavender
Lucky Ritual: Write your top three choices and list one practical fact beside each before deciding.
Crystal: Fluorite is perfect for discernment, focus and clear thinking.
Energy Today: Tension, competition or ego clashes could create an uncomfortable atmosphere.
Prediction: Someone may try to draw you into an argument, but you don't have to participate. Protect your reputation and energy by choosing your response carefully.
Lucky Color: Charcoal
Lucky Ritual: Before responding to provocation, pause for five breaths and ask whether the conflict actually matters.
Crystal: Smoky Quartz supports grounding and emotional detachment.
Energy Today: Love, partnership and meaningful choices are highlighted. You may experience a strong connection or face a decision that requires you to follow your values.
Prediction: A conversation could clarify the direction of a relationship or important personal matter. Don't choose purely from fear of disappointing someone else.
Lucky Color: Rose Pink
Lucky Ritual: Hold two crystals in your hands while considering a choice and notice which option brings a greater sense of peace.
Crystal: Rose Quartz encourages harmony, love and emotional openness.
Energy Today: Truth and accountability take center stage. Something may need to be evaluated fairly, without allowing emotions to distort the facts.
Prediction: A decision, agreement or unresolved issue could move toward resolution. Be precise with your words and pay attention to details.
Lucky Color: Ivory
Lucky Ritual: Write down one situation you want resolved and list what a genuinely fair outcome would look like.
Crystal: Lapis Lazuli is good for truth, wisdom and clear communication.
Energy Today: A gentle emotional surprise could brighten the day. A message, compliment, invitation or sincere gesture may arrive unexpectedly.
Prediction: Stay receptive. Something that initially seems small could open the door to a meaningful emotional experience.
Lucky Color: Peach
Lucky Ritual: Write one thing you're emotionally hopeful about and keep it somewhere private.
Crystal: Moonstone supports intuition and emotional receptivity.
Energy Today: Your boundaries and determination are being tested. You may need to defend an idea, decision or position you've worked hard to establish.
Prediction: Don't surrender simply because someone challenges you. Stay confident while avoiding unnecessary confrontation.
Lucky Color: Red
Lucky Ritual: Stand firmly with both feet grounded and state one intention you refuse to compromise on today.
Crystal: Tiger Eye supports courage, confidence and resilience.
Energy Today: Fresh inspiration arrives. A new idea, message or opportunity could reignite your enthusiasm for something you've been considering.
Prediction: Follow your curiosity. A small beginning today could develop into something much bigger with consistent effort.
Lucky Color: Orange
Lucky Ritual: Write down the first new idea that excites you today and take one practical step toward it.
Crystal: Carnelian encourages motivation, creativity and initiative.
Energy Today: Structure, authority and leadership dominate your day. You may need to take control of a situation that has become disorganized.
Prediction: Set clear boundaries and make practical decisions. Your ability to remain composed can help you establish greater stability.
Lucky Color: Navy Blue
Lucky Ritual: Organize one neglected area of your workspace or schedule to create a stronger sense of control.
Crystal: Hematite is good for grounding, discipline and stability.
Energy Today: Security is your priority. You may be especially protective of your money, time, energy or emotions.
Prediction: Be sensible about what you give away, but don't let fear of losing something prevent you from experiencing healthy opportunities.
Lucky Color: Forest Green
Lucky Ritual: Hold a coin in your hand for a few moments and set an intention for financial stability without fear or scarcity.
Crystal: Jade supports stability, prosperity and balanced energy.
Kishori Sud
(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More