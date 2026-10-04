DLF records ₹1,985 crore sales from 172 units at The Aureva senior living project in Gurugram
DLF said that its senior living project sold 172 luxury residences with a total carpet area of over four lakh sq ft in Gurugram
Real estate major DLF on October 4 said it achieved sales of ₹1,985 crore by selling 172 units for its senior living project, The Aureva, in Gurugram. The company said the project is a thoughtfully curated luxury residential community in Sector 63, Gurugram in the retirement segment.
The project is spread across approximately 1.6870 hectares (4.17 acres), comprising 172 luxury residences with a total carpet area of over 37,540 square meter (over 4 lakh square feet) with a total saleable area of over 7.5 lakh square feet was fully sold, according to the company statement.
HT real estate was first to report that DLF is planning to foray into the senior living segment in January 2026.
"Designed as an exclusive enclave, the development caters to discerning homeowners seeking a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle supported by world-class amenities, wellness offerings, hospitality-inspired services, integrated healthcare access, and opportunities for meaningful social connection," the company said in its statement.
"The Aureva represents DLF's vision of redefining luxury retirement housing in India. As expectations evolve beyond traditional markers of luxury, residents increasingly seek homes that enhance everyday life through thoughtful design, holistic wellbeing, seamless convenience, and a strong sense of community. Conceived around this understanding," said Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd.
Also Read: DLF to foray into senior living housing segment with Gurugram project worth ₹2,000 crore
"The Aureva brings together wellness, hospitality, healthcare, and luxury living within a carefully curated residential ecosystem. Every element of the development has been designed to create an elegant, future-ready environment that empowers residents to embrace their next chapter with confidence, dignity, and purpose," Ohri said.
Also Read: DLF aims to create a 'meaningful' offering for seniors in Gurugram, says Aakash Ohri, MD
According to the company statement, the project has been conceived as an standalone tower rising G+45 floors.
Also Read: Senior housing supply to rise from 25,000 to 1 lakh units by 2030; new launches in Tier II/III cities and temple towns
"The Aureva offers spacious 4 BHK residences with dedicated staff dormitories, expansive private decks, premium finishes, and universally accessible design elements that enhance comfort, safety, and ease of living. Each residence is complemented by three dedicated parking spaces and access to a comprehensive suite of wellness, recreational, and lifestyle amenities," the company statement said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More