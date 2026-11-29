Hyderabad, The city police have arrested six people and foiled a criminal conspiracy to murder the former Deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation , Baba Fasiuddin. Hyderabad Police foil conspiracy to murder ex-GHMC Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin more

Fasiuddin lodged a complaint on Saturday alleging that Imran, a resident of Borabanda along with his brother, had approached a person about a month ago and offered Rs. 20 to 25 Lakhs to eliminate him.

An advance of ₹five lakhs was paid for planning and mobilising resources.

It was also alleged that certain persons were conducting recce around Fasiuddin's residence, carrying deadly weapons and monitoring his movements, posing a grave threat to his life, a police release said late on Saturday.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS against Imran, his brother Fayaz and others.

Treating the matter as a priority, Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat formed special teams to verify the allegations, identify the masterminds, financiers and other accomplices behind the conspiracy, and arrest them.

The statements of the complainant and witnesses were recorded, and technical evidence was collected immediately. Security measures have been initiated for Fasiuddin in view of the threat perception, the release said.

Based on the witness statement and credible information, the accused were identified and taken into custody within hours of the registration of a criminal case.

During interrogation, crucial information regarding the conspiracy, masterminds and financiers has come to light. The two knives carried by the accused during recce, along with five mobile phones used for their communication, were recovered by Borabanda Police, it said.

The City Police observed that this type of criminal conspiracy and organised murder offences are on the rise in Greater Hyderabad and sternly warned that all anti-social elements, rowdy-sheeters, and persons involved in criminal conspiracies, contract killing, extortion and weapon-related offences, would be hunted down and arrested immediately.

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