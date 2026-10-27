KREEVA plans ₹5,000 crore investment in luxury housing projects across Delhi-NCR, Tier-2 cities
After South Delhi ultra-luxury launch, KREEVA eyes Tier-2 cities, including Chandigarh and Lucknow, and plans multigenerational homes in Gurugram
Kanodia Group’s real estate arm, KREEVA, plans to invest ₹5,000 crore over the next four to five years in luxury housing projects across Delhi-NCR and select Tier-2 cities, including Chandigarh and Lucknow, company officials said on October 27.
The investment will support a mix of residential developments, including a multigenerational housing project on Gurugram’s Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). The company said it would assess opportunities in each market based on local demand and buyer preferences, focusing on luxury homes that offer larger living spaces, privacy, and lifestyle amenities.
The proposed Gurugram project is being conceptualised to accommodate multiple generations of a family within close proximity while allowing individual households to maintain their privacy and independence. KREEVA has not disclosed the project's investment, the number of units, the launch timeline, or pricing, the company said.
The expansion comes as developers seek to tap demand for luxury housing in Gurugram and other parts of Delhi-NCR, including from affluent families looking for larger homes and lifestyle amenities within managed residential communities.
KREEVA said its strategy would combine projects in established NCR locations with selective entry into other cities, rather than applying a uniform housing model across markets.
“Our expansion into new markets will be selective. We will enter where we see a genuine opportunity to serve buyers well and establish a lasting presence, while keeping our standards and financial discipline intact,” said Gautam Kanodia, founder of KREEVA and Kanodia Group.
“The opportunity in luxury housing lies in understanding where demand is deep enough to support long-term growth. We see potential in Chandigarh, Lucknow and other select Tier-2 markets, where buyers’ aspirations are creating room for a more differentiated residential offering,” said Ankur Balendu Dwivedi, head of sales at KREEVA.
Also Read: Gurugram’s senior living market gains ground as high-net-worth retirees and NRIs drive demand
South Delhi project
KREEVA said its ultra-luxury residential project, Swaranaya, in South Delhi, recorded sales of ₹750-800 crore on launch day, with all residences in the first phase fully booked.
The project comprises 114 residences and offers 3.5- and 4-BHK homes, with prices starting at ₹15 crore.5-, and 5.5-BHK homes, with prices starting at ₹15 crore. The company said all the larger 5.5 BHK residences in the first phase were also sold out.
Also Read: From bungalows to gated high-rises: Delhi’s wealthy upgrade to luxury communities within their neighbourhood
Swaranaya is being positioned as a collection of bespoke sky villas, featuring spacious interiors and layouts that balance shared family spaces with individual privacy. The project also plans to offer lifestyle and recreational facilities with support from global partners, along with hospitality-led services and security arrangements, the company said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More