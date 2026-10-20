Gurugram’s senior living market gains ground as high-net-worth retirees and NRIs drive demand

While southern cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru account for nearly 60% of India’s senior living market, with more than 20,000 units currently available across the country, the segment is gaining traction in northern markets as well. North India accounts for about 20% of the market, followed by the West at 16% and the East at around 4%. Gurugram, in particular, is emerging as a key market for senior living, driven largely by demand for luxury and premium offerings. Gurugram senior living: These real estate projects are attracting NRIs, repeat buyers and senior executives planning for retirement. Buyers include end-users who invest in projects with a long-term view and straddle the roles of end-users and investors (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated photo)

The target audience includes affluent retirees, former corporate executives, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals seeking independent living without compromising on space, privacy, amenities or access to healthcare. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) planning to return to India after retirement are another important buyer segment.

Earlier this month, DLF sold out its luxury retirement project, Aureva, with sales of ₹1,985 crore. Krisumi Corporation is preparing to enter the market, while Signature Global has partnered with South India’s senior-living operator, Manasum, to develop a 164-unit project.

Who is buying senior living homes? The buyer profile extends beyond retirees seeking immediate occupancy. Repeat customers of developers, NRIs, and senior executives planning for retirement well in advance are emerging as important segments. Some buyers are purchasing homes for their future use, while others are securing professionally managed accommodation for ageing parents.

These customers straddle the roles of end-users and investors, with decisions shaped by long-term living needs, confidence in the developer and the availability of reliable management and care services.

“Senior living is not just about the physical infrastructure but also about how the community is managed and maintained. NRIs are an important buyer segment, particularly those who may wish to return to India after their active working years. The market also includes end-users who invest in projects by a trusted developer with a long-term view. These buyers essentially straddle the roles of end-users and investors,” said Shveta Jain, managing director and head of residential services at Savills India.

Real estate developers line up new offerings On October 4, DLF announced sales of ₹1,985 crore from 172 units at the project in Sector 63, Gurugram. During an investors’ call on October 18, group chief financial officer Badal Bagri reiterated that the project had received a strong response and was completely sold out.

“We launched Aureva, the luxury retirement housing address, which received an extremely strong response with a complete sellout,” Bagri said.

DLF managing director and chief business officer Aakash Ohri was quoted as saying that 25% of Aureva’s buyers were NRIs. Of the remaining Indian buyers, 65% were from Delhi-NCR and 10% from other parts of the country.

The sellout has coincided with other developers' plans to enter the segment.

Signature Global has partnered with Manasum Senior Living to develop Manasum Varishta at Signature Global Sarvam, DXP Estates, in Sector 37D, Gurugram. The 164-unit project marks Manasum’s entry into the Delhi-NCR market and has an estimated sales potential of ₹575 crore. The project will comprise three-bedroom apartments in two configurations of 1,815 sq ft and 1,840 sq ft, with an expected price of around ₹3.7 crore per unit.

Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global (India), said senior living requires specialised design, safety features and operational capabilities rather than a conventional residential approach.

“Over the past few years, homebuyer expectations in India have shifted significantly towards lifestyle environments built around long-term wellness, dignity and specialised care,” he said, adding that the company was evaluating ways to integrate tailored care solutions into its master-planned developments.

Krisumi Corporation, the Indo-Japanese real estate joint venture, is also preparing a senior living offering centred on health, wellness and support for age-related conditions, including arthritis and dementia. Chairman Ashok Kapur recently said the idea had been on his mind for two decades and that the company was now preparing to take it forward. Media reports have also indicated a proposed partnership with Japan’s Temari Group for a Gurugram project.

The opportunity extends across metros The interest in senior living is not confined to the National Capital Region. Developers are also exploring opportunities in cities where lower land costs, established communities and improving healthcare infrastructure could support retirement-oriented housing.

Hiranandani Communities has entered the segment with a ₹300-crore senior living project at Hiranandani Parks in Oragadam, Chennai. Spread across one million sq ft, the development will feature two-bedroom homes of approximately 700 sq ft, priced from ₹60 lakh, the company said.

Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors, which operates under the Rustomjee Group, has also indicated plans to expand into Tier-2 cities through senior living and plotted development projects.

Also Read: Rustomjee Group plans to launch senior living and plotted development projects: Boman Irani

India’s senior housing market is estimated to reach $4.31 billion in 2026, according to a Square Yards report, Expanding Horizons: The Next Growth Markets for Senior Living in India. While Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai remain key markets, cities such as Coimbatore, Vadodara, Nashik, Kochi and Mysuru are attracting attention. Spiritual destinations, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Haridwar and Tirupati, are also emerging as potential retirement and second-home markets.

A separate report by Colliers India, The Future of Ageing and Longevity Economy in India, 2026, identifies Coimbatore, Kochi, Mysuru and Visakhapatnam in the south, and Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and Dehradun in the north, as promising Tier-2 markets. Goa, Bhubaneswar, Siliguri, Guwahati, Indore and Nagpur are among the other potential destinations. The report describes a sector moving beyond a one-size-fits-all model towards an integrated longevity ecosystem that combines housing, healthcare, hospitality and community living.

Also Read: Senior living market shifts beyond one-size-fits-all model, offers luxury in metros, affordability in Tier-2 cities

From lifestyle housing to specialised care The sector's long-term growth will depend on whether developers can move beyond premium housing and establish credible systems for assisted living, healthcare and ongoing care as residents age.

“Senior living lies at the intersection of real estate, wellness and healthcare,” said Jayashree Kurup, an urban affairs strategist and senior living scholar. Many ultra-luxury projects are targeting senior NRIs returning to India and seeking a lifestyle-oriented community, she said.

While demand is evident, the segment is still evolving from lifestyle-led offerings towards integrated models that include assisted living and, eventually, continuing care. Developers are also experimenting with pricing to establish what buyers are willing to pay for these services, Kurup said.

Policy and regulation will be important as the market develops. Kerala has sought to address the needs of older people through a revamped senior citizens’ policy approved by the state Cabinet in February. The policy aims to protect their dignity and well-being, encourage active participation in society and foster inclusive, equitable and age-friendly communities.

The state is also working on draft legislation to establish quality standards and clarify responsibilities for assisted-living facilities, home-care agencies and government-run homes for older people.