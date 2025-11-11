Hiranandani Communities to develop ₹300-cr senior living project in Chennai; Homes priced from ₹60 lakh

Hiranandani Communities, a Niranjan Hiranandani Group initiative, has entered the senior living segment with a ₹300 crore residential project at Hiranandani Parks in Oragadam, Chennai, the company stated in a press release. Hiranandani Communities has forayed into senior living with a ₹300-crore residential project at Hiranandani Parks in Oragadam, Chennai, the company said. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)

The project spans 1 million sq ft and will feature 2BHK units of approximately 700 sq ft, priced from ₹60 lakh onwards, the company said.

The project, Elements, will span 4.5 acres and offer 400 senior-friendly homes to be built in two phases. The company has partnered with GTB Urban Developers to co-develop the initiative, the statement said.



“This collaboration aims to create a world-class, wellness-driven environment tailored for senior citizens,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, founder and chairman, Hiranandani Communities.

He said the township is expected to generate topline revenue of ₹4,000 crore over the next five years as nearly 100 acres of development are executed in line with Oragadam’s growth trajectory.

Located in Chennai’s largest industrial and R&D hub, Oragadam has emerged as a key residential corridor supported by infrastructure upgrades, including the ₹300-crore Industrial Corridor Road and improved connectivity via Padappai and SP Koil flyovers.



GTB Urban Developers chairman Bharat Doshi said the venture combines “the scale of Hiranandani with GTB’s deep focus on detail,” while managing director Arun Bharathi noted that the project aims to set “a new benchmark for retirement communities in India.”

To date, Hiranandani Parks has delivered 1,500 apartments, 55 acres of plotted development, and 65,000 sq ft of retail. The next phase includes premium residences, villas, commercial facilities, and community infrastructure. The company is also evaluating senior living project opportunities in Panvel and Powai, it said.