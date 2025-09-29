Hiranandani Communities launches 225-acre township project in Alibaug, eyes ₹17,000 crore potential

Mumbai-based developer Hiranandani Communities has launched the first phase of its 225-acre integrated township project, Hiranandani Sands, in Alibaug. The company is investing ₹5,000 crore in the project, which has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹17,000 crore. Hiranandani Communities has launched the first phase of its 225-acre integrated township project, Hiranandani Sands, in Alibaug. (Hiranandani Communities Photo)

In the first phase, the developer launched 3.3 lakh sq ft across three residential towers, comprising 330 apartments. All units were sold out within three days of launch, generating ₹450 crore in revenue.

The apartments, ranging from studio, 1, 2, and 3 BHK units, were priced between ₹80 lakh and ₹2.85 crore. The strong response highlights Alibaug’s rise as a prime coastal real estate destination, the company said.

“About 12% of buyers in the first phase were NRIs. We are witnessing growing interest from overseas citizens, particularly from markets like the US,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, founder and MD, Hiranandani Communities.

Hiranandani to foray into branded residences According to the company, the second phase of the Hiranandani Sands project will be launched in the coming days. It will feature 150 branded residences, marking the developer’s debut in this segment.

“We launched 330 apartments across three towers, and within 2.5 days, all were sold out. This success has encouraged us to fast-track the next phase, around 150 branded residences. These will offer not just apartments but fully furnished spaces with restaurants, food services, maintenance, and rental management for both short- and long-term stays. For buyers not seeking full-time use, we are also offering packages with guaranteed market returns for the first two years,” said Niranjan Hiranandani.

“Within the next three months, we will launch plots with amenities and an integrated ecosystem as part of the master plan. Around 120 days later, we plan to introduce villas, with the timing of further phases depending on market response. At the same time, we are in advanced talks with hospitality groups to develop five hotels in Alibaug, which currently has only one five-star property,” said Niranjan Hiranandani.

According to Hiranandani, the company expects at least four more five-star hotels in Alibaug, with a possible fifth depending on ongoing negotiations with investors and hospitality brands. Following this, it plans to develop a mid-sized convention centre aimed at hosting conferences and weddings, keeping in mind Alibaug’s infrastructure constraints.

Commercial and retail spaces According to the company, the township will also include retail spaces, modeled on Hiranandani’s projects in Powai and Panvel.

“We will need to study the market before finalising the type of commercial office spaces, but it could be similar to Panvel, where we offered strata sales of medium-sized offices,” said Niranjan Hiranandani.

“We are approaching this as a 10–15 year project that will feature multi-cuisine restaurants, wellness centres, and global concierge services for residents and tenants. While such concierge services are common in hotels, they remain rare in Mumbai’s residential market,” he said.

IPO plans for the company On plans to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and become a publicly listed company, Hiranandani said, “I am considering it, but nothing has been finalised yet. I am not in discussions with bankers or investors to finalise the modalities. If we do decide to go ahead with the IPO, it would take six to nine months to complete the process.”

Infrastructure boost to Alibaug is a big driver According to the company, improved connectivity is a key growth driver for Alibaug, with enhanced land, sea, and air links, including the Virar–Alibaug corridor, the Atal Setu, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and the upcoming Vashi bridge, set to boost access.

“We will also have Ro-Ro connectivity to Revdanda jetty, just five minutes from our project, and are simultaneously developing our own captive jetty for direct access. In addition, we are introducing water sports, expected to be operational by November–December 2025, through partnerships already signed,” said Niranjan Hiranandani.

The project site is flanked by a 27-acre forest with 7,000 trees planted by the company and a 100-acre natural wetland preserved as a reserved forest.

“Our township spans over 225 acres with a 3.5 km beachfront, integrated with water sports and hotel facilities. Demand has been so strong that we are already oversold in Alibaug. While we plan to launch more apartments by mid-next year, we intend to move cautiously to avoid mistakes,” Hiranandani said.

Aim to make Alibaug on par with Goa According to Hiranandani, he is personally very excited about the project, noting that nothing comparable exists in India today.

“Our vision is to position Alibaug as a strong destination on par with Goa, while creating something multi-functional that goes beyond leisure. Goa has its own charm, of course, but we want to offer more options,” he said.

All about Alibaug real estate market In 2024, Emaar India announced that it plans to foray into Alibaug. The company plans to build 84 villas spread across a 25-acre parcel, each priced at ₹9 crore to ₹15 crore.

Oberoi Realty has acquired 81 acres of land in Alibaug with plans to develop a luxury hotel and branded residence villas as part of the project.

Among others, Lodha Developers, led by Abhishek Lodha, and House of Abhinandan Lodha, led by Abhinandan Lodha, have projects in Alibaug.

Hiranandani Developers also plans to launch an over 200-acre project in Alibaug, followed by Mahindra Lifespaces, which also has a villa project there.

Alibaug is also known as a haven for second homeowners from the Bollywood fraternity.

This includes Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, actor Kriti Sanon, and Kartik Aaryan, among others.