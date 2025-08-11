Niranjan Hiranandani calls DLF’s Camellias ‘forward-thinking’ luxury, says his only competition is ‘yesterday's me’

Mumbai-based Hiranandani Developers’ founder, Niranjan Hiranandani, has shared on social media that during a visit to Gurugram, he toured DLF’s Camellias project and was deeply impressed by its ‘forward-thinking approach to luxury living.’ "I don’t see other players as competition—for me, yesterday’s Niranjan Hiranandani is the competition," he said in a LinkedIn post, (HT Photo)

"Each project is a testament to DLF’s commitment to revolutionising the essence of luxury living for Indian homeowners. The group have incorporated the new ideas of experiential-led spanning across a series of projects at Golf Course," the 75-year-old Hiranandani said in a LinkedIn post.

"I believe true leadership lies in relentless self-improvement and consistently pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” he said.

“I don’t see other players as competition—for me, yesterday’s Niranjan Hiranandani is the competition," he said in the post.

"This mindset drives me to constantly raise my own benchmarks, innovate, and redefine what success means. Growth comes from within, and the pursuit of excellence is a journey of surpassing one’s own achievements. This philosophy keeps me inspired to create, evolve, and contribute to the greater vision," he said.

Indian cities are setting new benchmarks for luxury living

According to Hiranandani, Indian cities like Gurugram, Mumbai, and other urban hubs are setting new benchmarks in luxury living, seamlessly integrating global lifestyles to meet the aspirations of affluent homeowners. This trend reflects India's growing economic prosperity and the rising demand for world-class living standards. It underscores a clear alignment between India's GDP growth and the evolution of its high-end real estate market.

Camellias is a masterpiece that transcends luxury and defines what he calls a statement lifestyle. "It goes beyond architecture to create a nature-friendly, biophilic ecosystem where sustainability meets artistry. Camellias beautifully combine wellness-led amenities, global hospitality benchmarks, and thoughtful design into a truly self-sufficient, intergenerational community, offering homeowners not just a residence, but a living legacy," he wrote.

On July 17, DLF, in partnership with Trident Realty, launched 416 apartments in four towers in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. The companies will invest nearly ₹900 crore to develop this luxury housing project.

Established in 1978, the Hiranandani Group was founded by Niranjan Hiranandani. The company is involved in constructing township projects, commercial office spaces, and retail spaces and has also ventured into redeveloping old buildings. It also has a separate arm for real estate consultancy and the data centres business.

The Camellias in Gurugram comprise ultra-luxurious apartments and is located in DLF Phase 5. The apartments are owned by super-rich Indians who are high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

Property deals at The Camellias

Recently, Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal was in the news for registering an ultra-luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias, Gurugram, which he purchased three years ago for ₹52.3 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. The apartment spans 10,813 sq ft and includes five parking spaces, according to the documents. The apartment was bought in August 2022 directly from the listed real estate developer DLF, and the conveyance deed was registered on March 17, 2025, documents showed.

In December 2024, Rishi Parti, CEO and founder of Gurugram-based Info-X Software Technology, purchased a penthouse in The Camellias for ₹190 crore.

In February 2024, a Singapore-based NRI sold a 10,000 sq ft apartment at The Camellias to Smiti Agarwal, wife of Hemant Agarwal, CMD at V Bazaar Retail Pvt Ltd, for a whopping ₹95 crore.

The monthly rent in Camellias can reach as high as ₹20 lakh for a 11000 sq ft apartment. A 7500 sq ft apartment can fetch a monthly rent of ₹14 lakh. The average rental in Magnolias is ₹7-8 lakh per month, according to a HT.com report.