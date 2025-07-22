DLF’s Mumbai debut: Adopts cautious project pricing aligning with Andheri West real estate market rates

By offering 416 high-end apartments priced between ₹4 crore and ₹7.5 crore in its maiden Mumbai project, DLF has adopted a cautious pricing strategy that closely aligns with prevailing rates in the Andheri West micro-market, say consultants and local brokers. Mumbai real estate update: By offering 416 high-end apartments priced between ₹ 4 crore and ₹ 7.5 crore in its maiden Mumbai project, DLF has adopted a cautious pricing strategy that closely aligns with prevailing rates in the Andheri West micro-market, experts said. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

Market sources told HT.com that DLF’s realistic pricing approach for the first phase has generated healthy buyer interest and may allow the developer to command a premium in the second phase.

Experts note that applying a premium pricing model from the Delhi-NCR market to Mumbai would have been a strategic misstep. Real estate is inherently local, and pricing strategies must be tailored to the dynamics of each city. There’s no one-size-fits-all formula; what works in one region may not translate to success in another.

Sources said DLF has priced the apartments based on floor rise and views. The per sq ft price starts from ₹37,500 and goes up to ₹54,000 for the premium most apartments after applying floor rise and other charges.

"The pricing strategy is aligned with the market and offers homebuyers value for money. It also shows that DLF has done solid ground research, assessed the conditions well and aligned its pricing with the market. Along with pricing, they have also kept in mind absorption and launch momentum, and thus have kept the price steady and grounded," Indrajit Sidhanta, co-founder, Square Yards, said.

"If you look at it from another angle, DLF, by setting realistic expectations for this phase, has ensured that it may be able to charge a premium for its second phase launch in Andheri West itself. Hence, it looks like a well-thought-out move to align prices with the market in a city like Mumbai," Sidhanta said.

Local brokers say that at the launch stage, the company has played it safe and gone with the asking price of the market rate. The project has got a good response from potential homebuyers, including NRIs, brokers said.

"Right now, at the launch stage, the company has gone ahead with the market rate in the around ₹40,000 per sq ft range, but as their project moves towards the second phase, the company may increase the pricing further," a Vile Parle-based real estate consultant told HT.com on condition of anonymity.

“It would be a major misstep for any Delhi-NCR-based developer to apply a premium pricing model used in their home market while launching a project in a city like Mumbai. Real estate is inherently local, and there’s no one-size-fits-all formula when it comes to pricing strategy,” the consultant said.

DLF's strategy in Mumbai

"Right now, I will say that everyone is our competitor in Mumbai. I am coming from outside, and I have to say this. The company will essentially do what other developers are doing in the Mumbai real estate market when it comes to real estate projects. But what we will do differently is that we will package our product differently," Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director of DLF, had told HT.com in September 2024.

"I do not say we are bringing the Delhi-NCR product to Mumbai, but we will bring the concept here. The way I see this is we can repackage the product better, deliver differently and create a great product. The amenities, living experience, the lobbies, lift, elevators, good service, the clubs, comfort are all part of the whole story," Ohri had said.

In March 2025, Ohri told reporters that the company is ‘careful, cautious, and confident’ but not ‘overconfident’ about its Mumbai project.

"Doubt is the last thing on my mind. I can promise you very, very clearly, no doubt at all, we are very excited, extremely excited about new geography and new challenges. We are confident and not overconfident. I am just careful and cautious. To be cautious cannot be misconstrued as having doubt. If I had a doubt, I would never enter any market," Ohri had said.

The first phase of The WestPark will comprise 416 apartments across four towers, two of which were launched on July 17. The company plans to invest over ₹800 crore in the project and expects a topline of over ₹2,000 crore from Phase 1.

All about Andheri West's real estate market

Andheri is one of Mumbai’s largest and most densely populated suburbs, with development dating back to as early as 1915. Located in the western part of the city, it is home to one of India’s busiest railway stations and has long played a key role as a major industrial hub.

Real estate consultancy ANAROCK Group notes that while both Andheri East and West have a mix of industrial and commercial hubs, the two areas differ notably in their overall character and real estate landscape.

Andheri West is predominantly residential, marked by upscale neighbourhoods and a concentration of luxury housing, which drives higher property prices. On the other hand, Andheri East is a key commercial and industrial hub, also home to several mid-income residential pockets, making it comparatively more affordable than its western counterpart.

According to ANAROCK, the average residential price at Andheri West appreciated 52% between 2019 and Q1 2025, from approximately ₹31,253 per sq ft in 2019 to ₹47,350 per sq ft on carpet area as of Q1 2025.

In terms of rentals, a standard 2 BHK flat of size 700-800 sq. ft. area commands rentals anywhere between ₹60,000 to ₹80,000 per month, according to ANAROCK.