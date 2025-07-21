Mumbai real estate: All you need to know about the Andheri West real estate market as DLF launches its first project

With Delhi-NCR-based DLF launching its first project in Mumbai, Andheri West, one of the city’s most densely populated western suburbs, has come into the spotlight. Mumbai real estate update: With Delhi-NCR-based DLF launching its first project in Mumbai, Andheri West, one of the city’s most densely populated western suburbs, has come into the spotlight. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

DLF on July 17 announced its re-entry into the Mumbai market with the launch of its premium residential project in Andheri.

The first phase of The WestPark will comprise 416 apartments across four towers, two of which were launched on July 17. The company plans to invest over ₹800 crore in the project and expects a topline of over ₹2,000 crore from Phase 1.

According to the company, the entire project is spread across 10 acres and will feature a mix of 3 BHK and larger apartments ranging from 1,125 sq ft to 2,500 sq ft. In the first phase, apartments are priced between ₹40,000 and ₹48,000 per sq ft.

Here’s what you should know about the Andheri West real estate market

Andheri is one of Mumbai’s largest and most densely populated suburbs, with development dating back to as early as 1915. Located in the western part of the city, it is home to one of India’s busiest railway stations and has long played a key role as a major industrial hub.

According to real estate consultancy ANAROCK Group, both Andheri East and West feature a mix of industrial and commercial centres. However, the two parts differ significantly in their character and property profiles.

Andheri West is primarily residential and known for its upscale communities, with a dominance of luxury properties and high real estate prices. In contrast, Andheri East is a well-established commercial and industrial zone that also houses several middle-class residential colonies. Property prices in Andheri East are generally more affordable compared to the more premium Andheri West.

"Andheri West has seen the launch of as many as 5,700 units between 2019 to Q1 2025. Average residential prices at Andheri West have seen a 52% appreciation between 2019 to Q1 2025, from approximately ₹31,253 per sq ft as on 2019 to ₹47,350 per sq ft on carpet area as of Q1 2025-end," said Rajkumar Singh, head, Residential Services (West), ANAROCK Group.

"In terms of rentals, a standard 2 BHK flat of size 700-800 sq. ft. area commands rentals anywhere between ₹60,000 to ₹80,000 per month," Singh said.

Residential property registrations in Andheri West

According to CRE Matrix data, property registrations in Andheri West have shown a generally upward trend over the past few years.

In 2020, the number of residential registrations in the primary market stood at 829, which more than doubled in 2021 to 1,718, likely driven by post-pandemic recovery and stamp duty incentives.

In 2022, registrations moderated slightly to 1,529 before rising again to 1,633 in 2023. The momentum continued into 2024, with registrations reaching 1,741, marking the highest in the five-year period.

Residential project launches in Andheri West real estate market

In terms of supply, there has been a moderation in the number of launches in the Andheri West real estate market.

In 2020, 623 projects were launched, followed by a sharp surge in 2021, when launches peaked at 1,994 units. This upward momentum continued in 2022, which recorded the highest number of launches in the period at 2,132 units, possibly driven by revived developer confidence and strong buyer demand, according to CRE Matrix data.

However, the pace of new launches began to taper in 2023, with 1,489 units hitting the market, and dropped further to 1,008 units in 2024. As of March 2025, 302 units have been launched, suggesting a more cautious and calibrated approach by developers amid evolving market conditions, the data said.

Rentals in Andheri West

According to SquareYards, a real estate consultancy firm, the average per-month rent of a 1 BHK apartment in Andheri West ranges from ₹43,000 to ₹55,000. For a 2 BHK, it is ₹71,000 to ₹96,000, for a 3 BHK, it is ₹1.13 lakh to ₹1.62 lakh, and for a 4 BHK, it is ₹1.67 lakh to ₹2.75 lakh.

Residential projects in Andheri West

Several developers, such as DLF, Adani Realty, Oberoi Realty, Lodha Developers, Hiranandani Group, Rustomjee Group, Godrej Properties, Sunteck, Bengaluru-based Puravankara, and Mahindra Lifespaces, have residential projects in Andheri West.

Andheri West's infrastructure growth

According to Square Yards, Andheri West remains one of Mumbai’s most strategically positioned micro-markets, supported by infrastructure and strong connectivity.

The locality benefits from proximity to key business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and SEEPZ and convenient access to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Andheri, one of Mumbai's central points, has four operational Metro corridors crossing different parts of the area. The four different Metro lines connect Andheri to the east, south, and northern parts of the city.

Andheri West's commercial real estate market

According to SquareYards, in terms of commercial real estate, the area has transformed into a prominent commercial hub, housing a mix of corporate offices, IT parks, co-working spaces, and high streets, malls, and other retail developments, adding to its vibrancy and livability.

"Its significance is further underscored by the presence of the film and media industry, with several production houses and studios based in the vicinity, making it a preferred destination for professionals from the creative and entertainment sectors as well," SquareYards said.

According to Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm, Andheri West is termed as a secondary business district (SBD), and it constitutes 20% to 30% of the total volume of commercial office space transactions in the city of Mumbai.