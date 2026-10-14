Krisumi plans senior living venture, with focus on health and wellness

Krisumi Corporation, the Indo-Japanese real estate joint venture, is preparing to enter the senior living segment, with a proposed project focused on health, wellness and facilities for older residents dealing with age-related conditions, including arthritis and dementia. Krisumi Corporation, the Indo-Japanese real estate joint venture, is preparing to enter the senior living segment. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

Ashok Kapur, chairman of Krishna Group and a key figure behind Krisumi, said the idea had been on his mind for the past two decades and that the company was now preparing to take it forward.

“We want to enter senior living, with a focus on health and wellness and facilities for people dealing with issues such as Parkinson, arthritis and dementia. This idea has been with me for the last 20 years. I believe we have earned the credibility and reputation to launch a project for people who deserve to live in the best possible environment, with all the facilities they need. This is going to be our next big project,” Kapur said.

The company has identified a location for the proposed venture, but has yet to make a formal announcement. Details such as the project’s size, investment, facilities and launch timeline remain undisclosed.

The proposed development would mark a further extension of Krisumi’s residential portfolio beyond conventional luxury housing, bringing its focus on Japanese design sensibilities, quality and hospitality into a segment that requires specialised planning and long-term service management.

A concept two decades in the making Kapur’s interest in senior living comes against the backdrop of changing family structures and growing demand for housing that allows older people to retain their independence while having access to support services.

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In urban centres such as Gurugram, where nuclear families and demanding work schedules can make caring for ageing parents challenging, senior living communities are emerging as an alternative to living alone or depending entirely on family members. The concept also appeals to older people who want privacy and independence without compromising on safety, healthcare access or social interaction.

Kapur’s association with Japan, including his visits to the country and experience in the automobile business, helped shape the philosophy behind Krisumi. The joint venture between India’s Krishna Group and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation combines local market understanding with Japanese approaches to design, quality, discipline and long-term relationships.

The proposed senior living venture could bring these principles into a segment where the quality of a home extends well beyond its architecture. Accessible layouts, emergency response systems, wellness programmes, housekeeping, recreational facilities and dependable maintenance can be critical to the everyday lives of older residents.

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Kapur’s reference to arthritis and dementia also points to the importance of planning for different levels of mobility and support. While arthritis can affect movement and daily activities, dementia can create challenges involving memory, orientation and independent living. Housing designed for older residents must therefore consider accessibility, safety, trained support and access to appropriate healthcare.

The precise care model Krisumi intends to adopt, including whether the project will offer independent living, assisted living or specialised support, has not yet been disclosed.

Developers turn to specialised housing The proposed entry comes as real estate developers increasingly explore senior living as a distinct residential category. The segment requires a different approach from conventional housing, with emphasis on age-friendly design, community building and services that remain reliable after residents move in.

For developers, the challenge is not simply to provide additional amenities but to create an environment that supports dignity, independence and wellbeing. Accessible bathrooms, step-free pathways, lifts, non-slip flooring, emergency assistance and common spaces that encourage social interaction are among the features that can make a meaningful difference.

Healthcare partnerships, trained staff, transparent service charges and professional facility management are equally important, particularly where residents may require increasing levels of assistance as they age.

The market also faces the challenge of affordability. While premium senior living projects cater to affluent households, wider acceptance will depend on the availability of different price points and clarity on recurring maintenance and care costs.