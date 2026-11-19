Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the first phase of the Gwalior Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) and unveiled its second phase at an investor meet in Bhopal on Thursday. The first phase has received investment proposals worth ₹3,611 crore, which are expected to generate more than 15,000 jobs, the state government said. Officials launched the 170-acre first phase and unveiled a 450-acre expansion pitching the project as a technology growth engine alongside claims of regulatory reform and continued state economic growth. (@DrMohanYadav51)

Yadav handed allotment letters to 25 investors at the Madhya Pradesh Telecom Manufacturing Zone, Gwalior Investor Meet. The second phase will be developed over 450 acres, while the first phase is being developed across 170 acres.

Yadav said the state had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Union telecom ministry in July 2026 and issued allotments for the first phase within four to five months. He said Gwalior was emerging not only as a city known for music but also as a centre for telecommunications and technology.

The Chief Minister said the government had removed around 27 unnecessary compliances and 925 laws that were obstructing business activity. He also cited a state growth rate of more than 11% and an industrial growth rate above 24%, while highlighting efforts to improve ease of doing business.

Scindia said broadband subscribers in India had risen from six crore before 2014 to 102 crore, while internet connections had increased from 25 crore to 110 crore. He said 4G connectivity had reached 99% of villages and every district, and that 50 crore users were using 5G services.

He said Gwalior’s central location and connectivity, including an international airport