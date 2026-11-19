Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 23 development projects worth ₹48.44 crore in Dehradun’s Cantonment Assembly constituency. The package includes 10 projects worth ₹29.41 crore that were inaugurated and 13 works worth ₹19.03 crore for which foundation stones were laid. The works cover roads, water supply, drainage, education and civic infrastructure. The announcement also includes plans for a college, improved water lines and possible municipal expansion ahead. (X/ @pushkardhami)

Addressing a public meeting in Kolagarh, Dhami announced eight measures covering roads, drinking water, drainage, higher education and civic infrastructure.

He said approval for reconstruction of the Shastrinagar drain would be expedited. The government would take forward the process to open a degree college on available land at Harbans Kapoor Government Inter College. He also announced action to widen Kanwali Road and construction of roads through the Public Works Department at a cost of ₹5 crore.

The announcements include one tubewell each in Ward 23 of Yamuna Colony, Ward 41 of Indrapuram and Ward 43 near the Lord Shiva temple in Hindlok Colony. Strengthening the drinking water line in Govindgarh’s Ward 14 is estimated to cost more than ₹4 crore. A proposal to strengthen the Vijay Park water line, estimated at around ₹5 crore, will be included in future plans. The government will also take steps towards including Premnagar in the municipality, he said.

Dhami said Dehradun was a major centre for education, healthcare, tourism and employment, and that the government was working to develop it as a well-planned city with modern facilities.

He also cited welfare measures, including free LPG cylinders for Antyodaya families, reservation for women in government services and free pathological tests. He said more than 35,000 young people had received government jobs in the past five years. Dhami urged residents to support the development effort.